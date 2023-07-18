Goldman thinks favorite stock can rebound 60% despite Hollywood strikes

Goldman Sachs predicts big gains for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analyst Brett Feldman said Warner Bros. Discovery remained its top pick in the space with a buy rating. Although he reduced his price target by $1, Feldman’s new target of $20 still shows that stocks could rise 62.5% over the next year. “While we expect investors to continue to debate the long-term prospects of traditional media companies, we see the risk/reward bias for WBD as most attractive relative to its peer group with growth catalysts. ‘key execution largely within management’s control,’ Feldman said in a note to clients on Tuesday. Overall, Feldman expects the earnings season to show media companies continue to feel pressure on linear affiliate revenue as cord-cutting becomes more popular and cyclical advertising continues to suffer. despite some areas of improvement. Companies will likely continue to focus on streaming profitability, with subscriber growth likely to be non-existent or minimal. The outlook is also uncertain for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, particularly given the risk that the writers’ and actors’ strike will take some time to resolve. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May. The union representing the actors, called the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, also began striking on Friday, effectively bringing Hollywood to a standstill. In this environment, Feldman said he prefers media stocks that are driven by company-specific execution rather than secular trends. He said those execution catalysts are largely in the hands of the company, specifically pointing to the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery has paid off more than $1 billion in debt, which it says came from free cash flow. That may indicate the company, which is the parent of brands including CNN and HBO, is ahead of its free cash flow target for the first half of 2023, he said. It may also indicate that the balance sheet is expected to arrive where expected for the year and contribute to the upside. Feldman cut 2023 revenue expectations to $43 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $11 billion, from earlier estimates of $43.2 billion and $11.2 billion, respectively. It also lowered revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2024. That’s because it now factors in second-quarter linear subscriber estimates and moderating second-quarter advertising recovery expectations. semester of this year. These predictions now also reflect box office performance and expectations, with Feldman pointing to the disappointing stats for “The Flash” while noting that “Barbie” could be a hit. Feldman noted the studio’s underperformance as a reason for lowering its price target. This also takes into account the new streaming numbers. Warner Bros. Discovery saw a four million subscriber overlap between Discovery+ and Max, formerly known as HBO Max. The company also saw moderate international growth ahead of Max’s launch in Latin America in the last quarter of this year, with similar growth also expected in the third quarter. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.