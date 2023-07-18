This Barbie Is A Bollywood Diva Get Inspired By This Year’s 10 Bollywood Celebrity Looks That Scream Barbie

New Delhi: A cascade of nostalgia undoubtedly hangs over us as we stand on the cusp of the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring the gorgeous Margot Robbie. It undeniably brings back memories of countless hours spent dressing up, getting ready, and reimagining the world through a doll that is nothing less than an emblem for millions around the world. It sparked an unabashed desire to emulate Barbie’s style – a wave of glamor-infused fashion that goes beyond the screen, finding its way into our wardrobes.

However, it is not to Hollywood that we turn to discover fashion. Instead, we find ourselves enamored with Bollywood stunners who brilliantly encapsulated the “Barbie World” with their mesmerizing outfits.

As this runway show of pink, sequins and satin takes us into a dizzying wonderland of style inspiration, we delve into the closets of Bollywood style icons whose ensembles will beckon you into the “Barbie world”. .

This Barbie is a Flamboyant Femme Fatale:

In this resplendent look by Alia Bhatt, she’s draped in Ganni’s oversized pink satin blazer, a matching skirt adorned with intricate bead detailing and a double satin crop top. Alia’s minimal-yet-refined makeup lends an air of timeless sophistication with her shimmering dewy eye shadow. Her ensemble is styled with a messy low bun and completed with Swarovski and Viange embellished hoop earrings, dainty rings and platform heels. This look embodies the epitome of chic versatility, responding to every moment that demands bold elegance.

This Barbie is a party sensation:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas exudes the epitome of elegance, adorned in a mesmerizing monotone fuchsia pink number by Valentino. This set reveals a monogrammed kaftan dress with a daring plunging V neckline. Matching her outfit with knee high boots and a bucket bag in the captivating hue of her ensemble, she amped up her look even further with a bold lip and blow-dried curls. A look like this is bound to leave an indelible mark on every night the wearer graces.

This Barbie is a Parisian Paragon:

Anushka Sharma’s Prada ensemble captures the ethereal grace of an extravagant night in the City of Lights. The pastel pink satin top is perfectly styled with a black sequined bottom and the piece de resistance – a long trailing pink cape. The actress’ ensemble is detailed with a curated selection of an array of stunning silver Cartier earrings and rings, along with a clutch that effortlessly mirrors the splendor of her pants. Anushka’s makeup reveals a subtle brown smokey eye, accentuating her natural beauty, while an immaculate low ponytail adds a touch of elegance to this ensemble.

This Barbie is a Desi Darling:

Kiara Advani’s ensemble embodies the spirit of a quintessential Desi Girl, showcasing Label Devnaagri’s vibrant fuchsia pink organza saree paired with their ivory blouse. The pallu of the saree is embellished with exquisite yarn and pittan embroidery, while the ivory cotton silk satin and organza blouse is adorned with matching yarn. The ensemble is completed with natural-looking makeup and a tousled wave ponytail. Completing her ethnic outfit with a touch of playfulness, she donned a pair of jhumkis and an ornate ring.

This Barbie is a seaside mermaid:

Janhvi Kapoor graced the sandy shores, showcasing a playful ensemble that captures Barbie’s sunny essence as a beach babe. The magnet of the outfit is the synergy of bright pink and zesty neon hues separated on a floral triangle bikini top, which is unconventionally paired with a fuchsia ruched mini skirt. Embracing the carefree beach vibe, Janhvi eschews accessories and flaunts her bare-faced beauty with wavy hair.

This Barbie is a royal revolutionary:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exemplifies her transformative presence by marrying tradition and modernity with sublime finesse. She donned a luxurious silk Dior three-piece set, consisting of a structured shirt, a long draped skirt and a trench coat, all in a fresh and flirty pink hue. Complementing her regalia, she wears subtle rosy nude makeup and naturally styled hair. Sonam embraces her Indian heritage, opting for an uncut diamond choker adorned with a chand pendant, accompanied by ruby ​​droplets and matching chandbaali earrings from Gem Palace, Jaipur. To further adorn her neck, a layered pearl necklace, borrowed from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s collection, evokes a sense of classic heirloom. In harmonious contrast, a beaded Dior bag and a pair of fused jootis with balletcore straps serve as the perfect finish.

This Barbie is a fashionable athlete:

Deepika Padukone effortlessly embraces the dynamic world of athleisure with unparalleled charm as she wears head-to-toe Adidas gear. The focal point of the look is a pink ensemble consisting of a cap sleeve turtleneck and high waisted shorts, both with black branding detailing. Upping her accessory look, she dons a black baseball cap, a pair of white sneakers and matching socks. Deepika’s glamorous demeanor shines through with flawless smokey eye makeup and untamed wavy locks.

This Barbie is a gregarious Glitterati:

Sara Ali Khan unveils a tailor-made look for a social butterfly outing with her girlfriends, with a ribbed bodycon dress by Jacquemus, with contrasting stripes in black, pink and red tones. A thigh-high slit lends an undeniable touch of sexiness, while a pink one-shoulder strap wraps around her neck, adding a dose of drama to the cut. With such a daring dress, Sara opted for understated accessorizing, donning two silver rings from Emirati brand E3K and a pair of sleek strappy heels. Further continuing her ethos of assertive minimalism, her lips and face are kept subtle while her eyes steal the show with a captivating smoky gaze, a loose half updo effortlessly pulling the look together.

This Barbie is a Disco Dazzler:

Ananya Pandey lights up the stage in an H&M X Mugler mini dress, designed to perfectly hug her figure, creating an ensemble, radiating the essence of a glamorous night on the dance floor. Adorned with a tantalizing cutout pattern and bold one-shoulder style, this dress exudes a retro club energy, further evoked by its ruched elegance, a cascading knee-length tie, and a cropped, cheeky hemline. Accenting her ensemble with black Mary Jane heels, metallic hoop earrings and a KAJ Fine Jewelery cocktail ring, she infused the outfit with understated luxury. Like everything else, Ananya’s glam is done to perfection with a messy low bun and bright pink makeup.

This Barbie is a Hustling High Heiress:

Shraddha Kapoor blends ambition and elegance in a bold choice that could take the corporate world by storm, as she dons a light pink ensemble, created in poly viscose by Gnama. A corset top takes center stage, with a daring plunging neckline, front tie closures and asymmetrical cropped hemline, exuding a powerful look accentuated by structured boning and a fitted bust. This piece is completed with a mini skirt with a high waist and a figure-hugging silhouette. Elevating her ensemble even further, Shraddha layers a matching light pink blazer, featuring notched lapel collars, padded shoulders, long sleeves with gathered cuffs and a long hemline, creating a flawless fit. Her accessories are carefully selected, including the “Charlotte” ring from E3K, star earrings and gold bracelets from Ela Jewel. A rosy, natural face and wavy hair that is open in the middle completes this look.