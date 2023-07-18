Entertainment
ACTRA Waivers in Canada Discussed in SAG-AFTRA Strike – The Hollywood Reporter
Canadian film and television productions with American actors attached in key leading roles may not have to stop on the Toronto and Vancouver soundstages after SAG-AFTRA called for a historic strike in the United States.
On July 10, days before the strike, top SAG-AFTRA officials met with agents representing top Hollywood actors and said union members would be allowed to work on ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) in Canada. as a double strike featuring American writers and actors begins.
And it’s prompting Canadian independent producers to consider waivers from SAG-AFTRA to get American talent working on local originals. “They (SAG-AFTRA) have started announcing some waivers that they’ve given to indie projects. And I expect that they’re not trying to shut down the indie world internationally and that they find ways to be reasonable and help producers work,” Shawn Williamson, whose company Brightlight Pictures produces the ABC medical drama. the good doctor in Vancouver for Sony Pictures Television, and which also has a large list of its own original productions.
Williamson says it’s too early to get clear guidance from the U.S. union on how the waivers will work, but lines of communication began to open after the Hollywood actors’ strike kicked off. “I think there is a way to communicate with the SAG, to find a working mechanism to engage SAG members,” Williamson added.
The logistics of securing SAG-AFTRA waivers to allow American actors to work north of the border remain unclear as negotiations stall between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents main studios.
As it stands, sources say The Hollywood Reporter that SAG-AFTRA performers will need to check with their union that an addendum to Global Rule One – which requires members to work only under a union contract – is in place before accepting work in Canada. If this derogation from Global Rule One is granted, the American artist will be able to work north of the border.
There are other sticking points. If an ACTRA project originated in Canada, not Los Angeles, and is aimed at the Canadian market and other non-US markets, not just the United States, a waiver may also be possible.
In this context, Canadian independent producers are actively meeting with lawyers and corporate affairs officials to discuss how to obtain waivers to engage US actors with SAG-AFTRA cards.
“Yes, we are definitely looking to cast an American SAG actor on our feature film. Sharp corner shoot in Nova Scotia in September. We are currently in negotiations with an American player. We need a waiver or whatever to allow us to engage under world rule one or we won’t be able to shoot. We’re an ACTRA show,” said Paul Barkin, president and producer of Alcina Pictures. THR. The thriller, written and directed by Jason Buxton, is in talks with an unnamed American actor for the film’s lead role.
If SAG-AFTRA allows its members to opt out of working in Canada during the Hollywood strike, it will impact union jurisdiction north of the border. ACTRA said its senior union officials were negotiating and were unavailable for direct comment. “We are monitoring the situation and will release more information as soon as possible,” a spokesperson added.
SAG-AFTRA officials were not available for comment. On the eve of the Hollywood double strike, Canadian content creators are turning to ACTRA for possible clues on how to hire American actors to work north of the border. “For any SAG-AFTRA talent we work with, we will respect anything determined by ACTRA,” said Mark Bishop, co-CEO and executive producer of marblemedia. THR.
An ACTRA project should adhere to the terms and conditions of SAG-AFTRA. If a production is intended primarily for the US market and the casting was done in Los Angeles, then that project, regardless of its Canadian funding or credentials, is unlikely to get a waiver.
The American Actors Union would instead seek to prevent its members, including SAG and ACTRA double members, from working for non-signatory productions in Toronto and Vancouver, whether they go on strike or not.
Adam Rodness, co-founder and president of 5’7” Films in Toronto, says THR he talks to American actors about working on an untitled follow-up film to his 2020 crime-horror comedy hybrid pretend to be a murdererbut doesn’t want to infringe SAG-AFTRA’s U.S. jurisdiction amid a strike by tying up American actors ahead of a Manitoba shoot starting in October.
“For me, it’s a difficult situation. We must support SAG actors. We know what they are doing and why they are striking as positive reinforcements for the industry. We don’t want to act like scabs, try to skirt union lines and be those people,” said Rodness, who is an actor and freelance producer.
He adds that absent a waiver from SAG-AFTRA, he might as well hire top-tier Canadian actors who live in the United States and hold both SAG and ACTRA cards when his cameras roll in. north of the border. “I wouldn’t want to get in the way. The industry is at a very strange time. Solidarity, standing with these guys, is really important,” notes Rodness.
