



Leah (Dolby) Clarke is progressing in Hollywood Posted on:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 < < Back to Clarke graduated from Ohio University in 2011 ATHENS, OH As an assistant director for the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, Leah (Dolby) Clarke had the opportunity to work for various networks and streaming platforms on narrative programs like The Goldbergs And Star Trek: Picard. It’s a career she loves, and Clarke says she wouldn’t be where she is today without Ohio University and WOUB. I think it was essential to train in several different departments at WOUB and have the opportunity to understand the field while working and gaining confidence, Clarke said. I had to learn to think and work hard. I was able to move into narrative television because I knew how to collaborate with different departments and not be too rigid. Also, Ohio University has an amazing alumni network here in LA and that really helped me get my foot in the door. Clarke grew up in DuBois, Pennsylvania. She knew she wanted to study video production and communications in college. When she visited Ohio University, she knew she had found her home. It just spoke to me with the green hills and red brick buildings. I immediately felt at ease. I never felt like I could see myself anywhere until I went to Ohio University. During her visit to campus, Clarke also met Frederick Lewis, professor of arts and media studies. I knew I wanted to do video production and at the time I thought I wanted to do documentaries, Clarke said. I loved the personal touch of being able to meet someone like Fredrick Lewis whose interest and experience matched what I wanted. He was inviting and warm and eager to teach and share. Early in her freshman year, Clarke visited the Student Activities Fair and learned about the opportunities for students to work at WOUB. I was interested in trying different things in video production, Clarke said. So I wanted to explore what I could do at WOUB! Clarke worked as an editor on the WOUBs high school football program, Grill Gloryas well as WOUB’s technical director and local nightly news program director, NewsWatch. She has also worked on special local programs produced by WOUB. So when Clarke graduated in 2011, she was groomed for her first job as an operations technician at WBNS TV in Columbus. After working at WOUB for four years, I was well qualified to go straight into TV news. I progressed pretty quickly,” Clarke said. But after several months, I decided to move to the West Coast and try my luck at working in fiction television. Thanks to his connections with the University of Ohio, this luck paid off. As 2n/a an assistant director, Clarke works with planning, set management, and collaborating with different departments to make sure everything runs smoothly for the program she’s working on. And Clarke is breaking down barriers as a female leader in the industry. It is increasingly common for women to be assistant directors. It’s always been a white boys’ club, but it’s becoming more common for women and people of color to get those jobs. Some of the best in the field that I know are women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://woub.org/2023/07/18/leah-dolby-clarke-is-working-her-way-up-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos