Crash Test Dummies at Jefferson; Christmas in July at DuCard





Theocles In Summer sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no coverage. classic route In Wednesdays of relaxation: From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Good Waffles & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833$5 from 12 years old. Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free. Paramount presents Oklahoma! with Hugh Jackman in HD: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students. Kidz Bop Never Stop Live Tour: 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, Golden Circle $75, orchestra less than $55, general admission $40. People also read…











Fresh Perspectives II: A Trio of Trios For Wintergreen Music Festival: 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39 to $6, free if under 6 Billy and the backbeats In Thursday Night Concert Series: From 6 to 9 p.m., food trucks Blue Ridge Pizza and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833$10 from 12 years old. Paramount Presents: National Theater Live in HD: Best of Enemies: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students. Tailgate Thursdays with the music of 180: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring grill items. Mix, Mingle & Music II: theatrical shenanigans For Wintergreen Music Festival: 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39 to $6, free under 6s. Full Nelson Friday with Fretwell: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover. Richelle Claiborne and Tucker Rogers In Summer sunset: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for pricing. Friday night with A Lar: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. beauty duo with Madeline and Berto sales: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. Ken Ludwigs Dear Jack, Dear Louise In Virginia Theater Festival: 7:30 p.m., Helms Theater at the University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains soft language and simulated sounds and descriptions of war. Paramount in Theaters Presents: North by Northwest: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youth 12 and under. An evening with three sheets in the wind: 8:30 p.m., doors 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15 general admission, $50 for four-pack tickets. Friday after five: Scythe with Tara Mills: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910free. Bachtail Time In Wintergreen Music Festival: 5 to 5:30 p.m., The Copper Mine at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free. Festive Fridays III: David Wilcox For Wintergreen Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39 to $6, free under 6s. music in the mountains with The Bennie Dodd Group: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Christmas concert in July with Tropical Attitudes: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Trio by Robert Josp: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. Ken Ludwigs Dear Jack, Dear Louise In Virginia Theater Festival: 7:30 p.m., Helms Theater at the University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains soft language and simulated sounds and descriptions of war. Hot in Herre: dance party of the 2000s: 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 in advance, $16 early bird, 18 or older. Paramount in Theaters Presents: Fantastic Mr. Fox: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youth 12 and under. MountainTop Masterworks III: Scott Joplin & Aaron Copland…with a hint of Schubert with clarinetist Charlie Messersmith For Wintergreen Music Festival: Nicholas Hersh will lead, 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free under 6s. music in the mountains with Michael Henry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended. Swan Song: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover, donations accepted. Ken Ludwigs Dear Jack, Dear Louise In Virginia Theater Festival: 2 p.m., Helms Theater at the University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains soft language and simulated sounds and descriptions of war. Crash test dummies with Willie Straton: 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $55-$40, $52-$37 in advance. Paramount in Theaters Presents: La La Land: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youth 12 and under. Live with Elie Bashkow Trio with special guest Mr. After: 8 p.m., doors 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10 general admission. MountainTop Masterworks III: Scott Joplin & Aaron Copland…with a hint of Schubert with clarinetist Charlie Messersmith For Wintergreen Music Festival: Nicholas Hersh will conduct a 3 p.m. pre-concert talk at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free under 6s. Advantage 2023: Festival interrupted for Wintergreen Music Festival: 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Terrace and Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $200, $400 for two. Monday evening Anecdotes with Brandon, the trivia guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no coverage. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

