Barbie star Simu Liu to enter Bollywood? The actor has this to say





The next Barbie The film has already created a major buzz among viewers and audiences. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Margot Robbie in key roles. Recently, the wonder the actor has opened up about his admiration for Bollywood. 3 things you need to know Simu Liu stars as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The film will be released in theaters on July 21.

Simu wants to do Bollywood movies and be part of the dance act. Simu Liu on the similarities between Bollywood and Barbie In an interview with pink villa, Simu Liu has expressed his desire to one day work in Bollywood films. He praised films made in the Hindi film industry and drew parallels between Bollywood and Barbie. He highlighted the emphasis on musicality, the incorporation of music, song, song and dance in both industries. The actor said being a triple threat actor, singer and dancer comes naturally to Bollywood performers. During this time, he was not shy about expressing his dreams and said that he actively wants to take part in a Bollywood movie and be part of a dance number. “There’s such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, play and they’re singing and there must be such a triple threat and yeah, I feel like, uh, you know, I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to watch Bollywood and want to, you know, I kind of want to be in and I want to be a part of it somehow “, did he declare. (Simu Liu expresses his desire to work in Bollywood | Image: Simu Liu/Instagram) Greta Gerwig brings Barbie to life The next Barbie The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film revolves around a doll who embarks on an adventure in the real world to find her place and challenge superficial standards of perfection.

