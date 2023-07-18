The Sixth Commandment: Meet Timothy Spall’s famous family, including the actor’s son

With an impressive film, television and theatrical career spanning over four decades, Timothy Spallis an instantly recognizable name and face on our screens. And now the actor, perhaps best known for his roles in titles such as secrets and liesleads the cast of BBC’s brand new true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment.

The chilling drama focuses on the real-life murder cases of Peter Farquar and Ann Moore-Martin and the award-winning actor, along with his co-star Anne Reid, has received praise for his portrayal.

WATCH: Timothy Spall stars in BBC’s The Sixth Commandment

Timothy, 66, has plenty of other notable credits to his name so it’s perhaps no surprise that one of his children has followed in the comedian’s footsteps and become an actor himself. Read on to learn more about Timothy’s family, including his wife and children.

Who is Timothy Spall?

Timothy Spall is an English actor who has enjoyed success on stage, in film and on television. He is the recipient of prestigious awards including a BAFTA for his role insecrets and lies and a Cannes Film Festival award for best actor thanks to his role in Mr Turner.

Born in London, Timothy began acting when he enrolled at the prestigious National Youth Theater before continuing his studies at RADA. After graduating, he landed numerous credits in film and television productions, including Quadrophenia, Goodbye, Pet, Vanilla Sky, Filming the Pastand in subsequent years The Last Samurai, Harry Potter and more.

© Thomas Niedermuller ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Timothy Leonard Spall attends ‘The Last Bus’ photocall during the 17th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 28, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

He is also an esteemed stage actor having worked with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company for several years in productions such as Hamlet, The Merry Women of Windsor and more.

In 1996, Timothy was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia but has since been in remission.

Who is Timothy Spall married to?

In 1981 Timothy married Shane Spall. Shane works as an author and has published two memoirs about her husband’s recovery from leukemia and their journey across Britain on their barge.

The husband and wife also documented their trip around the British Isles for a BBC Four television series titled: Timothy Spall: Back at sea.

© Dave J. Hogan Timothy Spall and his wife Shane Spall attend the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards at The Mayfair Hotel on January 18, 2015 in London, England.

Does Timothy Spall have children?

Timothy and Shane are parents to two children, two daughters, Pascale and Mercedes, and a son, Rafe. Not much is known about their daughters, but their eldest, Pascale, runs her own business, Stag & Bow Ltd, in London and their son, Rafe, has left to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor.

© David M. Bennett Rafe Spall with his mum and dad at the Britsh Independent Film Awards

You may recognize Rafe for his roles in TV shows such as The English, Try And The Salisbury poisoningsbut he is perhaps best known and adored for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Edgar Wright, appearing in his films includingShaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz And The end of the world.

© Jim Spellman Timothy’s son is actor Rafe Spall

Rafe’s other film credits include The big short, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, one dayAnd Men in Black: International.

What is the BBC’s Sixth Commandment about?

The official synopsis for the true-crime drama, which can be watched in full on BBC iPlayer, reads: “The Sixth Commandment tells the story of the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and of a charismatic college student, Ben Field (anna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confusing criminal cases in recent memory.”

© Amanda Searle Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

It continues, “It also focuses on how suspicions surrounding Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbor, unlocked a series of chilling revelations. It explores the way Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, gripping police investigation and high-profile trial.

“While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness as Field grew closer to them, it also celebrates the lives of Peter and Anns as cherished mentors, much-loved parents and beloved friends.”