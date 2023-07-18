Entertainment
The Sixth Commandment: Meet Timothy Spall’s famous family, including the actor’s son
With an impressive film, television and theatrical career spanning over four decades, Timothy Spallis an instantly recognizable name and face on our screens. And now the actor, perhaps best known for his roles in titles such as secrets and liesleads the cast of BBC’s brand new true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment.
The chilling drama focuses on the real-life murder cases of Peter Farquar and Ann Moore-Martin and the award-winning actor, along with his co-star Anne Reid, has received praise for his portrayal.
Timothy, 66, has plenty of other notable credits to his name so it’s perhaps no surprise that one of his children has followed in the comedian’s footsteps and become an actor himself. Read on to learn more about Timothy’s family, including his wife and children.
Who is Timothy Spall?
Timothy Spall is an English actor who has enjoyed success on stage, in film and on television. He is the recipient of prestigious awards including a BAFTA for his role insecrets and lies and a Cannes Film Festival award for best actor thanks to his role in Mr Turner.
Born in London, Timothy began acting when he enrolled at the prestigious National Youth Theater before continuing his studies at RADA. After graduating, he landed numerous credits in film and television productions, including Quadrophenia, Goodbye, Pet, Vanilla Sky, Filming the Pastand in subsequent years The Last Samurai, Harry Potter and more.
MORE:World on Fire: Did the Nazis really recruit women to have children?
MORE:Douglas Henshall sparks reaction as he reflects on Shetland’s role in new social media post
He is also an esteemed stage actor having worked with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company for several years in productions such as Hamlet, The Merry Women of Windsor and more.
In 1996, Timothy was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia but has since been in remission.
Who is Timothy Spall married to?
In 1981 Timothy married Shane Spall. Shane works as an author and has published two memoirs about her husband’s recovery from leukemia and their journey across Britain on their barge.
The husband and wife also documented their trip around the British Isles for a BBC Four television series titled: Timothy Spall: Back at sea.
Does Timothy Spall have children?
Timothy and Shane are parents to two children, two daughters, Pascale and Mercedes, and a son, Rafe. Not much is known about their daughters, but their eldest, Pascale, runs her own business, Stag & Bow Ltd, in London and their son, Rafe, has left to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor.
You may recognize Rafe for his roles in TV shows such as The English, Try And The Salisbury poisoningsbut he is perhaps best known and adored for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Edgar Wright, appearing in his films includingShaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz And The end of the world.
Rafe’s other film credits include The big short, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, one dayAnd Men in Black: International.
What is the BBC’s Sixth Commandment about?
The official synopsis for the true-crime drama, which can be watched in full on BBC iPlayer, reads: “The Sixth Commandment tells the story of the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and of a charismatic college student, Ben Field (anna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confusing criminal cases in recent memory.”
It continues, “It also focuses on how suspicions surrounding Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbor, unlocked a series of chilling revelations. It explores the way Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, gripping police investigation and high-profile trial.
“While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness as Field grew closer to them, it also celebrates the lives of Peter and Anns as cherished mentors, much-loved parents and beloved friends.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/498025/the-sixth-commandment-meet-timothy-spalls-famous-family-including-actor-son/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Tried alliance’, says PM Modi as 38 NDA allies gather in Delhi | India News
- The Sixth Commandment: Meet Timothy Spall’s famous family, including the actor’s son
- Chippewa Soccer Reloads Squad; Depth key for CMU in 2023
- This new Sumatran tiger cub is a “milestone” for conservation efforts. #Tiger #Shorts #BBCNews
- Former president announces potential impeachment on January 6
- Barbie star Simu Liu to enter Bollywood? The actor has this to say
- Consumer Technology – Houston Public Media
- Music School professor honored with international recognition – News
- Key business leaders join PM’s new business council to accelerate economic growth
- Biden-Harris administration announces cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices to protect U.S. consumers
- Crash Test Dummies at Jefferson; Christmas in July at DuCard
- Table tennis at the 2023 Arab Games