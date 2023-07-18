What the Hollywood strike means for fashion

It was the most talked about red carpet press tour since the pandemic until it was no longer.

After years of buzz, the Barbie movie was just days away from hitting theaters on July 21. Her star, Margot Robbie, has made countless headlines for her press tour wardrobe, a series of ensembles recreating the dolls’ most iconic looks created with her stylist Andrew Mukamal.

But that all came to a halt on July 14, when SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, announced its first strike in decades. Thousands of SAG members joined the Writers Guild of America, the union for screenwriters in the entertainment and media industries, which had been on strike since early May. Together, the two groups effectively shut down Hollywood.

Beyond the sound stages and film sets, the actors’ strike will have a profound impact on other areas of the entertainment industry, such as red carpet appearances and promotional events, which employ thousands of workers. other workers such as stylists and make-up artists who are not unionized, but whose sources of income will also dry up due to the labor dispute.

For brands, the strike poses a similar problem; many labels use the red carpet as a marketing tool. A number of big fashion players have made their own major investments in the entertainment industry. Gucci and Ralph Lauren are among labels that have staged shows in Los Angeles in recent years, while Saint Laurent launched a full production studio in April, bringing in filmmakers Pedro Almodvar and David Cronenberg for its first projects.

Most brands on the red carpet are billion dollar brands, so I think [the] big companies will do well overall, but will definitely miss out on big opportunities for brand awareness, said Tahirah Hairston, fashion writer and brand consultant.

However, the work stoppage also presents an opportunity. Actors may not be able to work or promote their movies and TV shows, but they can still take on non-entertainment jobs, including modeling and commercials for fashion, beauty and lifestyle companies. life. And attending fashion events will be an easy way to stay in the spotlight while the red carpet and late-night talk shows are dark.

My immediate thought was, Wow, this is going to be so great for talent agencies, said a veteran modeling executive. All of these fill-in-the-blank cast members are going to be trying to campaign this summer and work.

Why are the actors on strike?

For the first time in over 60 years, Hollywood has effectively shut down. Last week, members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents 160,000 actors and media professionals, left their film sets and stages to form picket lines in Los Angeles, New York and other major US cities. .

The strike comes after SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, the entity acting on behalf of movie studios and streaming services, reached an impasse. The two sides could not agree on the terms of a new three-year contract and SAG members voted almost unanimously to strike.

The actors, joining the writers who went on strike in May, are demanding so-called residual payments from Netflix and Apple TV. These payments are like royalty checks: before the streaming era, actors and writers were paid when their shows aired on television again, creating a stable income between projects. However, as streaming has become a dominant force, those payments have dried up, according to union leaders.

Streaming has undermined performers’ residual income, and high inflation has further reduced our members’ ability to make ends meet, SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said Thursday during a ‘a press conference.

Additionally, union members are pushing for safeguards against the use of AI, which the actors say could be used to create their digital likenesses or alter their performances without compensation. Writers, meanwhile, fear that generative AI services like ChatGPT will one day be used to replace their work.

How do strike rules affect fashion?

Under SAG-AFTRA strike rules, actors are prohibited from filming, promoting their work and appearing at premieres. They cannot seek new work through auditions or readings.

Actors are however still allowed to work outside the realm of film and television production, including fashion advertising in both stills and video. They can also continue with brand partnerships as long as they don’t promote their action-related projects.

Because they will not receive income from their main job, SAG members may be more likely to seek this type of work. For fashion, beauty and lifestyle companies, this means they will have the choice between a new celebrity ambassador or the face of a campaign.

The absence of red carpets will force a pivot for brands that are already using these events as major marketing moments for their brands, the Venice and Toronto film festivals and September Emmy Awards are in jeopardy. While this is a change for major fashion houses, it is unlikely to have a profound impact on their bottom line, said Micaela Erlanger, a stylist who has worked with stars like Lupita Nyongo and Meryl Streep, adding that little of brands rely solely on the red carpet as a source. of revenue or only marketing channel.

As for stylists and makeup artists, their work will likely suffer without a pipeline of splashy big events for new movies and shows. These workers may not belong to any of the striking unions, but their work is intrinsically linked to the actors. Not only are they unemployed, but they are not at the bargaining table either.

Missing out on all those big promotion opportunities on the red carpet also means stylists, makeup and glam crews will be out of work, though that won’t necessarily hurt brands, said Tahirah Hairston, writer and consultant in brand.

Erlanger said while the strike means a loss of traditional work, there are other opportunities, particularly involving fashion-centric events. With film premieres, film festivals and actor awards; they can flock to fashion week for a dose of publicity and glamour, potentially giving New York Fashion Week a much-needed boost, she suggested.

Coming out of the pandemic, when stylists were already forced to get creative with virtual appearances and award shows, stylists are more used to thinking outside of the classic red carpet formula than they are. were five years ago.

It’s in many ways another example of where we’re going to have to reimagine what it means to style talent and nurture relationships with designers, she said.

What will be the long-term effects of the strike?

Regardless of the outcome, the strike is the latest flashpoint of a resurgent American labor movement.

After losing power after their heyday in the mid-20th century, unions have regained popularity over the past decade, reaching a 71% approval rating last year among Americans, according to polling firm Gallup. . Workers in industries that had minimal union presence in the past, including Starbucks baristas and Amazon warehouse workers, voted to unionize.

Organized labor has also become widespread in fashion media, including hundreds of media workers under Cond Nast who came together to form a union last year.

Fashions’ treatment of workers also comes under scrutiny. In September 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law The Garment Worker Protection Act, which guarantees hourly wages for garment workers and holds brands accountable for labor violations at partner factories.

In New York, state lawmakers introduced the Fashion Workers Act, which would regulate management companies so that models, stylists, makeup artists and other behind-the-scenes fashion creative professionals could negotiate their own contracts with brands and be protected against exploitation.

Some in the industry hope the high-profile nature of the actors’ strike will help improve working conditions for people in less visible roles, many of whom have a connection to fashion and beauty.

Whether it’s the screenwriters writing a screenplay, the actors filling a role and lending their name and likeness, or the stylist helping to promote the film and gain box office success, we are all integral to the success of the studios, Erlanger said. I just hope that overall it will enact very real change in the long run.