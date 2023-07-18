Jawan and RARKPK could fill Bollywood coffers briefly at best

Several reasons have been put forward to explain this slowdown. First, the stars charge huge sums without attracting crowds, which makes business unsustainable. Second, ticket prices have skyrocketed. Third, over-the-top (OTT) streaming services offer similar content at comparatively lower prices. Fourth, major Hollywood action and superhero movies with higher production values ​​are now opening in India on the same day as in the United States. Fifth, popcorn and soft drinks sold in multiplexes are prohibitively expensive.

All of these reasons are valid. But there is also a long-term structural reason that is neither easy to explain nor fits neatly into a simplistic explainable story on WhatsApp. Allow me to elaborate.

I grew up in Ranchi in what was then Bihar, where the most expensive cinema ticket was 11. In 1997, I saw Steven Spielberg’s The Lost World at the Anupam cinema in Delhi. The ticket price was unprecedented 75. Of course, Anupam was India’s first multiplex.

What was unique to Anupam then gradually became the norm. Multiplexes have sprung up across the country. The viewing cost was much higher than what single-screen rooms charged. Nonetheless, unlike many single-screen venues, their air conditioners and sound systems worked fine throughout the film. This competition has evolved single-screen theaters, making theatrical releases considerably more expensive and pushing this simple pleasure beyond the reach of many in India. Of course, the rise of cable television helped. What the general public missed in movie theaters, they could see on TV screens.

As tickets became expensive, the audience that could go to movie theaters was mostly made up of the more affluent urban strata of society. This has led the Hindi film industry to come up with content in tune with these sensibilities, which involves the film maar dhaad masala or a love story where the hero and heroine fight to get married in the end and d ‘other basic storylines are out of the ordinary. the equation.

This gap was first filled by the Bhojpuri cinema, which catered to a large Hindi-centric audience. But Bhojpuri cinema had poor production values. Moreover, the dialect is widely spoken in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar, and so it could not appeal to the wider Hindi heart.

This is where South Indian films came in. Many films originally made in Tamil and Telugu were dubbed into Hindi and aired on TV channels, where they found wide acceptance. audience. These films were like Hindi films of old, where the hero did all the fighting, also romanticized the heroine, and had values ​​that would bring parents to tears. As Stephen Fry writes in The Fry Chronicles: As in the food, in the wider culture. Anything astringent, salty, pungent, complex, ambiguous, or difficult is ignored in favor of the colorful, sweet, hollow, and simple.”

During this time, many Hindi films were made for what was called the urban multiplex audience. This boosted business and led to the rise of intellectual filmmakers, who frankly made great cinema that was perhaps intellectually very satisfying and enjoyable for them, their friends, and a small portion of the overall urban audience. In the process, Hindi cinema lost touch with India’s mass market. Of course, that’s not a clear linear argument, because he’s also done a few masala films.

The covid pandemic has led to massive adoption of OTT, with affluent multiplex audiences realizing that their type of content can easily be watched on OTT platforms from the comfort of home.

So now, audiences visit theaters largely to watch large-scale edited films. This is why the release of Jawan and RARKPK will increase sentiment in the Hindi film industry, but only briefly, as enough content is not being created to draw people into theaters at the prices being charged.

In recent years, there has been a trend of staging Hindi film stories in small towns in northern India. Nevertheless, the stories in these films, from life to homosexuality, may appeal more to an urban multiplex audience. When was the last time you watched a masala action movie or even something like a Mirzapur, set in a small town in northern India? The problem is that even if a producer were to attempt such a project now, unless the film is directed by a male superstar, the chances of it attracting metropolitan urban audiences to multiplexes remain slim. As for small towns, multiplexes sold them out many years ago.

Now that’s my big story on what I think is the fundamental problem in the Hindi film business. Nevertheless, as J. Bradford Long points out in Slouching Towards Utopia, citing philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein, grand narratives are nonsense. Therefore, in a sense, all human thought is nonsense: fuzzy, confusing, and capable of leading us astray.” But then, that’s the only way we can think.

Updated: July 18, 2023, 10:27 PM IST