Hollywood actor credits Brownsville Camille Playhouse with getting his start in the industry





BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) A Brownsville native made his way to the big screen in Hollywood, acting alongside Johnny Depp.

Francois Rodriguez attributes the root of his success to the education and experience he gained during his theatrical career in Brownsville. Growing up in the Rio Grande Valley, Rodrigez went to a school without a theater department, Saint Joseph Academy. From a young age, he said he knew he had a passion for the arts. In high school, Rodriguez was in band, track, cross country, and president of the National Art Society. At Saint Joseph Academy, Rodriguez was in a drama class which exposed him to stage life.

"I loved to paint and draw, but there was a kind of special appeal I felt when it came to acting," he said. "And then I remember, to this day, some of those early performances in that class, whether the acting was good or not, I could feel those eyes on me, and I could feel he was there for this work." Rodriguez also credits the Camile Lightner Playhouse in Brownsville with instilling the desire and desire to keep playing. "I think community theater is often overlooked as a quaint staple of a city," he said. "But the reality is that it's such an opportunity for people who want to achieve that aspect of their life, who aspire to be on stage, to be involved in acting or directing or who are passionate about writing plays." Rodriguez said Camille was where he had the confidence and the opportunity to play bigger roles. "You're young and nobody knows you," Rodriguez said, recalling his time at Camille. "You didn't earn the right to play Macbeth in Macbeth, but you're at the Camille Lightner Playhouse where they let you play. They give you that opportunity. In his latest film sea ​​of ​​dawnRodriguez plays a 16th century bill collector who is enchanted by a mysterious man, played by Johnny Depp, as he attempts to collect the money owed. Depp's character eventually convinces the Bill Collector to accompany him on his next adventure rather than pay him the money.

Rodriguez said working alongside Depp was seamless and although he never met the A-lister before the film, he describes their chemistry as acting alongside an “old friend”. “He’s so good at what he does,” Rodriguez said. “He just moves on impulse and he gives you so much. It’s incredible.” His advice to local artists and creatives looking to make it to the big screen is to get down to business. Rodriguez said the key to his acting craft is finding a balance between organically existing on camera and doing the technical work. Despite a bachelor’s degree in theater and dance and a master’s degree in fine arts, Rodriguez continues to take singing and dancing lessons. He encourages all creative people to never settle and never stop learning. “You never stop learning,” Rodriguez said. “Because I think the moment you do that is the moment you start to get stale. Yeah, your talent is alive, but it’s as alive as you feed it.

