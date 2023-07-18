Will.i.am and Britney Spears confirm brand new song | Entertainment





Britney Spears and will.i.am are about to release a brand new song. The Black Eyed Peas star – who has worked with the pop icon three times before – took to Twitter to tease their new track, which will mark Britney’s second song since her conservatorship ended. Announcing “Mind Your Business,” Will shared a snippet of the line from their previous hit, 2012’s “Scream and Shout,” where he says, “You’re now rocking with will.i.am… “ Britney adds, “And Britney, bitch.” However, seconds later, she adds the new lyrics: Mind your own business, bitch.” Seemingly in reference to all the speculation surrounding her life and health, after the 41-year-old singer regained control of her multi-million dollar fortune as well as various aspects of her life and career when a deal guardianship governed by his family was terminated in 2021. Will captioned the post: “UH OH!!! “You are now rocking with http://will.i.am And @britneyspears #MINDyourBUSINESS. (sic)” The duo first teamed up in 2011 on “Big Fat Bass” for Britney’s “Femme Fatale” LP, followed by “Scream and Shout” a year later. The studio wizard also produced the ‘Lucky’ singer’s 2013 album, ‘Britney Jean,’ featuring Britney’s classic ‘Work Bitch’. Will had hinted that the couple should work together again during an interview in September. Speaking on UK TV show ‘Good Morning Britain’, he said: “We’ve done some cool things together, and I’m so happy she’s on this new journey and shining bright. She has still hurdles but you know what were all there to support her. I love her dedication and love for music. It’s like that. I love how sweet she is and how genuine she is , shy but fierce. And I want to see her win. This is his second post-conservation collaboration, following the star who hopped on Sir Elton John’s hit ‘Hold Me Closer’ in the summer of last year. Britney – who is married to 29-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari – hasn’t released any solo music since her conservatorship ended. In 2020 she released ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Swimming in the Stars’ and ‘Matches’ – in collaboration with fellow 1990s stars The Backstreet Boys – as part of a deluxe edition of her studio album from 2016 “Glory”.

