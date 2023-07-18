7 Bollywood movies releasing in December that are sure to have us tinkling all the way to the cinema

2023 has revived the Hindi film industry and we have here for you 7 Bollywood movies coming out in December that are sure to get you pumped up. After the COVID pandemic, there was a complete drop in footsteps in cinemas for obvious reasons. OTT received the spotlight and the fun of watching a movie in the cinema was totally gone. It took more than a year to get out of this void. But things are back to normal now and this list is proof of that.

The following 7 Bollywood films are each of a different genre, featuring the best artists in the industry. From comedy to action to thriller, we’ll have it all. That’s what makes me happy. And what raises the bar is that each of these movies is helmed by people who have a proven track record as directors/writers. If you don’t believe me, take a look.

7 Bollywood movies released in December

Animal

Ranbir Kapoors’ Last So-called Action Movie Shamshera tanked at the box office. However, his next film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will show him a never-before-seen avatar that just might help him claim an action hero title. The pre-teaser has him fighting a horde of guys with an axe. The title of the film itself indicates the type of character he will be playing. Obviously it will be bloody. The film will be released on December 1, 2023.

Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of decorated Indian Army officer, Sam Manekshaw, who was also the first officer to be promoted to Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal will take on the role. From the release date announcement video and a photo of him that were dropped earlier, they prove that he managed to nail the look. Considering Gulzar’s leadership prowess (Chhapaak, Razi, Shed), the film will surely be one of the biggest releases and blockbusters of the year. The film will be released on December 1, clashing with Animal.

Foukrey 3

One of the most beloved Hindi film franchises returns to the big screen with its third installment. The original three Fukrey’s, namely Honey (Pulkit Samrat), Chucha (Varun Sharma) and Lali (Manjot Singh), will be back with Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit. Surprisingly, we’ll also have Farhan Akhtar in an as yet undisclosed role. Now, will that add to the fun or should I say confusion? Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba who also directed the first two parts, this film will also be released on December 1st.

Untitled Shahid-Kriti Film

In an as yet untitled robotic romance drama, we will have Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Slated for release on December 7, 2023, was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. While we don’t know anything else about this movie, it will obviously be set in the future. I get strong love story 2050 vibes. Is this a good thing? I don’t know.

Yodha

Yodha is going to be an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Written by Sagar Ambre (assistant director Pathanescript Uri: the surgical strike) and directed by Pushkar Ojha (assistant director Pathane, War) the film will deal with a plane hijacking with an Indian soldier on board (Sidharth) who will ensure the safety of the passengers while dealing with the whole situation. Since the main actor has already played a soldier in Shershaah, we can say that he will be able to play this role with the same conviction. The film will be released on December 15.

Merry Christmas

This is what excites me the most. Directed by one of my favorite directors of all time, Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar), Merry Christmas will star Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Carrying strong thriller vibes, the film will deal with the events of a single day, namely December 25. That’s all we know for now and I just can’t wait for the trailer to drop. PS- Anurag Kashyap is also in the movie. It will be released on the same date as Yodhai.e. December 15.

Soak

What will be Shah Rukh Khan’s third film this year, Soak is his longtime fling with director Rajkumar Hirani. Alongside SRK are Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. The film will deal with Donkey Flight, an illegal route taken by Indians to get to the USA and Canada. Naturally, there will be humor with other things. The film will be released in theaters on December 22.

Of these 7 Bollywood films released in December, which excites you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

