As Rajinikanth relaxes in the Maldives, a new photo of the beach actor has surfaced online

Rajinikanth is currently on vacation in the Maldives. The actor flew to the tourist destination last week after wrapping filming for his upcoming film, Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth. Now a new photo of Rajinikanth walking barefoot on the beach in a casual t-shirt and shorts has surfaced online. Read also : Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia cut a huge cake as they wrap up filming for Jailer. See the pictures A Twitter user shared the photo of Rajinikanth from the Maldives.

Rajinikanth’s vacation in the Maldives

Rajinikanth had reached the Maldives last week. Movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala had shared two photos of the actor’s arrival on Twitter. He captioned the photos, Superstar @rajinikanth en route from Chennai to the Maldives.

A photo showed him standing in front of a SriLankan Airlines plane with a shoulder bag over his shoulder. Another showed him being greeted with flowers by airline staff.

Rajinikanth in the Maldives.

Rajinikanth has completed the filming of Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth has completed filming for his appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s directing company, Lal Salaam. Her look as Moideen Bhai has already been revealed. Last week, she took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo from the film’s set. The photos featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya along with cast members Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha. Aishwarya captioned the footage, “Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR.”

Rajinikanth’s look from Lal Salaam.

On July 16, Aishwarya shared more photos from the second program and they also celebrated Vishnu Vishal’s birthday on this occasion. Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. AR Rahman composed the music for the film, which is set to hit theaters this year.

Jailer of Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will next be seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, which is backed by Sun Pictures. The makers of the film released the second single from the film, Hukum, composed by Anirudh Ravichander on Monday. He recently signed a new film with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe which was not a success. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Rajinikanth is earnest as always but can’t save the film from being a colossal disaster.”

