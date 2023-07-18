Oppenheimer star Matt Damon has promised his wife a break from Hollywood before landing a movie role

Matt Damon swore to his wife that he would take time off from Hollywood with one stipulation if he received an offer from Christoper Nolan, he would accept it.

The 52-year-old actor admitted that after the promise was made to Luciana Barroso, he received a call from the esteemed director with the opportunity to join the cast of the highly anticipated ‘Oppenheimer’, who, true to his word , he accepted .

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Damon began. “I didn’t have to negotiate too personally with my wife that I was taking time off,” he said during a panel discussion with Nolan and his “Oppenheimer” co-stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. for Entertainment Weekly.

OPPENHEIMER STARS MATT DAMON, EMILY BLUNT ON BEING NEIGHBORS AND THE ONE THING THEY NEVER DO TOGETHER

After appearing in Nolan’s film “Interstellar,” Damon revealed that the director “put me on ice for a few movies” and wasn’t “in the rotation” during casting.

However, the only exception that Damon and his wife agreed on was if the “Oppenheimer” director called him for the part.

“I actually negotiated in couples therapy, that’s a true story. The only caveat to my discharge was if Chris Nolan called. It’s unclear whether or not he was working on anything. , because he never tells you that. He just calls you blue. And so, that was a moment in my house.”

To which Nolan replied, “[Its] a fun way to do it.”

However, he added that sometimes his method makes it more difficult to create shots with actors.

“But that means it’s very hard to call you for dinner or something. Because every time you answer the phone, what’s it going to be?”

‘OPPENHEIMER’ STAR EMILY BLUNT REVEALS SHE’S TAKING AN EMOTIONAL BREAK FROM HOLLYWOOD: VERY GUILT-PRONE

WATCH: EMILY BLUNT SAYS HER OPPENHEIMER CHARACTER WAS NOT AN EASY WOMAN TO SIDE

Oscar-winning Damon played General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, a top-secret program run by Murphy’s character Oppenheimer, who designed and developed the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Damon told Fox News Digital how he prepared to take on the role.

“I started researching and thinking about playing this character,” he began.

WATCH: OPPENHEIMER STARS MATT DAMON, EMILY BLUNT LOVE LIVING IN THE SAME BUILDING

“It was really amazing to learn what they did and how they did it. General Groves was a brilliant guy and not liked at all by the scientists because there was this constant tension between the military and the scientists. I think the script covers it really, really well.”

BEN AFFLECK, MATT DAMON ‘AIR’ REUNION: WHY THE ‘FEEL-GOOD FILM’ ALMOST DIDN’T HAPPEN

Meanwhile, Damon previously opened up about how his wife helped him when he “fell into a depression” while filming a movie.

“I think, without naming any movies in particular, sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know might not be what you were hoping for, and you keep doing that,” the star said. ‘”Oppenheimer” during an interview on “Jakes Takes”.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continued, “Halfway through production, you’ve still got months to go, you’ve taken your family somewhere and inconvenienced them.”

“And I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about, like, what did I do?”

“And she just said, we were here now,” Damon recalled. “I’m proud, in large part because of her, to be a professional actor. And what being a professional actor means is you’re going to do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely your all. , even in what you know is going to be a wasted effort.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Damon shares four daughters with his wife of 17 years Isabella, Stella, Gia and Alexia. Alexia is from Barrosos’ previous relationship.