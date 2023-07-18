Daily horoscope for July 18, 2023





A look at the free daily horoscope for Tuesday July 18, 2023 Birthday today (07/18/23). Connect with friends to grow this year. Study, research and learn with constant diligence and focus. Fall gatherings fill your house with laughter, before team transitions redirect winter. Solve spring household puzzles for high professional performance. Share resources, ideas, support and fun. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 7 Changes could redirect love plans. Listen with your heart. Creativity can flourish after going through distractions or blockages. Solve a puzzle now and talk later. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Fix your place. Adapt spaces to changes and support family harmony. Communications could be blocked. Find new uses for old stuff. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an 8 Watch closely for news and conditions. Misunderstandings can arise. Look at the situation from another angle. Patiently untangle the crossed cables. Defuse tension with humour. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Clarify goals before you begin. Unforeseen events or news could derail financial plans. Avoid risky business. Prioritize the basics. Spend less than you bring back. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 9 Get expert support with a hands-on challenge. Adapt around obstacles. Overcome them with love and patient perseverance. For new results, say something new. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 6 The gap between a dream and current realities can seem wide. Avoid noise, crowds or distractions. Don’t make expensive promises. Rest and recharge. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 7. Cultivate dear friendships with loving attention. Some communication channels may be blocked. Teamwork can move mountains. Come together to face a difficult situation. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 7 Discuss a challenge with expert friends. Get multiple points of view. Release preconceived ideas or assumptions. Misunderstandings and mistakes abound. Ignore distractions, haters and trolls. Find solutions. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 6 slowdown. Do your homework to make a strong case. Clear up the confusion before continuing. Carefully plot your course and put the pieces in place. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is a 7 Delays or miscommunications could stall the action. Avoid stress, arguments or haste. You are building for the long term. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution. Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) Today is a Collaborate 8 for navigating tricky waters. Stick to stable options. Clarify patiently. Connect on shared engagements. Support each other to seize unexpected opportunities. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 Adapting practices with changes. What you learn energizes your work and your health. Read the fine print. Cutting corners could be more expensive overall. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

