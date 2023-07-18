Priyanka Chopra turns 41: Parineeti Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities send their best wishes





On his 41st birthday, Priyanka Chopra is showered with love and heartfelt birthday wishes from her family and friends on social media. The Hollywood star’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo from her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, along with a touching message for her beloved sister. Priyanka’s proud mother, Madhu Chopra, joined in the celebrations and shared videos and photos of the actress, while sending her warmest wishes. Not only her family, but also several Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor sent their heartfelt birthday greetings to Priyanka. Addressing Priyanka lovingly as ‘Mimi didi’, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Happy birthday Mimi didi. Thanks for all you’ve done. I like you.” Parineeti wished Priyanka on her birthday. Parineeti wished Priyanka on her birthday. Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the mother-daughter duo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Pri.” She also posted a video montage of several photos, captioned “Happy birthday to the bold and beautiful @priyankachopra”. Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of herself with Priyanka on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep leading the world, lots of love always. Kareena Kapoor wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. Anushka Sharma wished Priyanka a glamorous photo of the actress on Instagram Stories, writing, “Always wishing you love and light.” Anushka Sharma wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia expressed her heart in a heartfelt birthday poem. She wrote, In the kingdom of lights and glory, A star with an enchanting name, Priyanka, dear friend, it’s your special day, A celebration of you in every way. From auditions and contracts to red carpets so grand, we’ve navigated the land of Hollywood entertainment. Through glitz and glamor, we stood tall, side by side, conquering all. From business chats to midnight conversations, we’ve shared secrets, both serious and the smallest of facts. In laughter and whispers we built trust, A bond so strong, it’s really strong! She added: “Here’s to you, Priyanka, with a soulful and witty spirit, your charisma and humor, always one of a kind. Through triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears, Our bond deepens year by year. Your talent shines, a shining beacon, guiding us through each thrilling night. So on this special day, let’s toast to the star we hold most dear. For more adventures, laughter and joy. May your dreams soar high, wild and free. Happy birthday, dear Priyanka, my friend. May this year bring you endless joy! Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

