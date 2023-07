‘Barbie’ actor Michael Cera nearly left Hollywood at 19

Barbie and Ken and… Allan? Michael Cera plays a revived version of the forgotten, unglamorous third wheel of the famous plastic couple on exactly no girl’s Christmas list in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. But to hear the actor speak, a role as the Strange Man might just suit him. While the Canadian-born actor has been a household name for nearly 15 years with memorable roles in ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Superbad’ and ‘Juno’, all that fame at an early age nearly drove him out of the world. company, Cera, now 35, told the Guardian. “There was a point [at 19] where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous,” Cera confessed, in a coasting interview, about saying no to smartphones, fatherhood, and being overwhelmed by early fame. “I didn’t know how to handle walking down the street,” the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ actor said of life in his late teens. “Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin and makes you paranoid and weird.”





In Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Cera plays Ken’s abandoned male doll and friend, “Allan.” AFP via Getty Images Cera described hanging out at a bar the weekend that “Superbad,” an R-rated high school comedy that became an instant classic, came out. “It was a mistake,” Cera said of the experience. “It was like a burning sensation the whole time, just like everyone was so aware of me.” As he effortlessly inhabited the clumsy teenage roles that still mark his most recognizable performances, off-screen he grew equally self-conscious. After this period, Cera voluntarily stepped back from the limelight.





Cera has opened up about his discomfort with fame when he suddenly found himself in the spotlight after a few lead roles in 2007. Getty Images for SiriusXM





Cera said he was seriously considering quitting acting at 19, but 16 years later he is grateful for everything his career has given him. Getty Images for SiriusXM He shocked his agents by turning down a gig hosting SNL and even suggested that before he started Edgar Wright’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” in 2010, Cera “really didn’t know if [he] was going to continue acting. “I think I wanted to be a working actor who could enjoy my daily life and the world I created for myself,” Cera explained. “I think that was the overall thing that I was trying to figure out.”

