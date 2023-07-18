Entertainment
Hollywood is on strike against AI, but companies see the creative potential of digital humans
Hollywood actors and writers are currently striking, and one of their biggest concerns is the impact of generative AI on their industry and jobs. In a news conference Last Thursday, Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union, said that AI poses an existential threat to the creative professions, and that all actors and performers deserve a contractual language that protects them from having their identity and talent exploited without consent or compensation.
However, a bunch of high-flying generative video startups, including Synthesia, Hour One, and Soul Machines, don’t see it that way. They see AI-generated avatars, or digital humans, as filled with powerful creative potential for corporations, Hollywood, and celebrities who consent to the use of their AI likenesses.
Meeting the Challenges of Traditional Video Production
Last November, for example, VentureBeat spoke with Natalie Monbiot, chief strategy officer at synthetic media company Hour One, who said she doesn’t like the word deepfakes. she told VentureBeat.
The idea, she explained, is that companies can use synthetic media in the form of virtual humans to address the expensive, complex and unscalable challenges of traditional video production, especially in a time when the thirst of video content seems insatiable. Additionally, synthetic media allows businesses to quickly and easily deliver content in different languages, as well as produce promotional video content at scale.
Just today, for example, a startup based in Los Angeles Soul machinerywhich recently added a ChatGPT integration to its digital person product, announced a partnership with the K-Pop celebrity To mark Tuanmember of boy band GOT7, with the launch of Digital To mark. The company claimed the launch was the first time a celebrity has attached his likeness to GPT, allowing Tuans’ 30 million fans to have one-on-one conversations with him on virtually any topic.
A press release stated that as K-Pops’ fanbase continues to grow across the world, Tuan’s new digital twin will allow him to speak multiple languages, starting with English, but adding Korean and Japanese language capabilities in the near future.
Synthesia CTO sees digital humans as a natural progression for video creativity
Jon Starck, chief technology officer of the London-based startup Synthesiswho recently to hit $1 billion valuation for its AI-powered platform that helps companies generate promotional or educational videos from plain text and secured an infusion of funding from Nvidia said AI-powered digital humans have potential to both creative and effective that cannot be ignored.
Video is a very creative thing. It’s a storytelling thing. It’s very visual and engaging, he says. But the whole process of creating a video is probably the least creative thing you can imagine. With the current opportunities for AI-powered video generation, everyone is becoming a great storyteller, he added.
Starck told VentureBeat it’s a natural progression from previous AI-generated efforts in filmmaking and said the future could hold an entire movie made from synthetic data.
It’s a bold statement, but Starck has been working on digital humans for two decades, when no one had ever heard of computer vision and he was working in the film industry, bringing 3D computer vision to technical artists working on films.
The issues he is working on now are the exact same issues we were working on 20 years ago, he said. I had eight cameras, now I have 78. Now there are 24 megapixel cameras. Now we have the ability to solve problems that I couldn’t [before].
Use actors to get the best high-fidelity human performance dataset
Synthesias researchers have taken a big step toward solving one of computer vision’s most challenging problems: representing human performance at high fidelity, critical in applications ranging from film production and computer games to video conferencing. Right now, for example, AI tools like Synthesias are two-dimensional and don’t show a fully moving human being with a 360-degree view, like you’d see in a TV commercial or movie.
To bridge the gap with production-level video quality, Starck and his team recently released HumanRFan artificial intelligence research project that captures the full-body appearance of a human being in motion from multi-view video input and enables playback from new and unseen viewpoints.
To meet this challenge, Synthesia researchers needed to create a high-fidelity dataset of clothed humans in motion that ironically required real actors.
The company created the dataset, called ActorsHQ, consisting of 39,765 dynamic human movement images captured using multi-view video with a proprietary multi-camera capture system by accessing the movements and performances of real actors in a UK studio, some of which are already available as avatars on the Synthesia platform.
The actors wanted to come back and be a part of that future of potential 3D representations for 3D synthetic actors, Starck said.
Asked about complaints from striking Hollywood writers and actors, Starck pointed out that Synthesia was not in the film business. Didn’t replace actors, he said. Did not replace cinematographic creation. Replaced text for communication. And brought synthetic video to the business toolbox.
That said, he said that from a personal perspective, as someone who has worked in visual effects, he views every invention as a new catalyst.
In the film industry, he explained, it could take 18 months and millions of dollars to produce a few seconds of a blockbuster movie.
There are hundreds of artists sitting in dark rooms with very complicated tools to be able to produce very precise results, he said. My take on the AI explosion is that it’s something that enables creativity for humanity.
