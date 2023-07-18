Remembering Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood’s First Superstar

On this solemn day, we pay tribute to legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, who graced the big screen with his enigmatic presence, charisma and talent. As we commemorate the anniversary of his death, it is an opportune time to remember his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and his lasting legacy. THE “

Bollywood’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, is still loved by millions around the world.

Born on December 29, 1942 in Amritsar, Punjab, Rajesh Khanna began his acting career in the late 1960s. With his captivating charm, distinctive style and intense on-screen performances, he quickly gained fame unprecedented. The 1969 film Aradhana was his breakthrough film, where he played a dual role and captured the hearts of the audience with his captivating presence.

Rajesh Khanna’s legendary success can be attributed to his prowess in bringing romance to the big screen. He was the visual of romance with his wide, expressive eyes, infectious smile, and effortless expression of emotions. His versatility as an actor was demonstrated in films like Kati Patang, Amar Prem and Daag: A Poem of Love, solidifying him as the greatest romantic symbol of his time. Rajesh Khanna has become a sensation never before seen in Indian cinema due to his distinct romantic acting style, which has inspired a whole new wave of adulation among his fans.

Rajesh Khanna’s legacy goes far beyond his films. He had a significant influence on Indian popular culture and his admirers still hold him in high esteem. He created a path for other players to follow, leaving a lasting impression on the company. The power of genuine talent and the enduring appeal of celebrity are reminded of us by Rajesh Khanna’s presence in cinema and the enchantment he has created.

Here are some of his films in which we fell in love with his nuanced acting skills and charisma.

Aradhana

Director: Shakti Samantha

Discard: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Farida Jalal

First on our list is the ever-classic Aradhana. The film perfectly captures the romance of Arun Verma and Vandana with songs like Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera, Roop Tera Mastana and Mere Sapno Ki Rani. Many themes are also covered in the film, including motherhood, pregnancy before marriage, and more. The film tells the story of Vandana Tripathi falling in love with Arun Varma. However, after Arun dies in a car accident, Vandana is forced to become a single mother to their son.

The film skillfully conveys the essence of melodrama, romance and emotional depth. In Aradhana, Rajesh Khanna portrays the role of Sharmila Tagore and her son’s lover.

Rajesh Khanna’s captivating screen presence and infectious charm have deeply touched audiences. He brought the characters of Arun and Suraj to life with his speech, his distinctive mannerisms and his ability to portray emotions with conviction.

Amar Prem

Director: Shakti Samantha

Discard: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore

In the movie Amar Prem, Rajesh Khanna played the role of Anand Babu, a lonely man who develops a close relationship with Pushpa, a courtesan (Sharmila Tagore). The relationship between Anand and Pushpa goes beyond social conventions and expectations, despite societal censorship. Rajesh Khanna won acclaim for his portrayal of a complicated character in Amar Prem and received many compliments for his performance. The film is known for its moving score by RD Burman, which features the timeless classic Chingari Koi Bhadke sung by Kishore Kumar.

Bawarchi

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Discard: Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bhaduri, Asrani, Harindranath Chattopadhyay, AK Hangal, Durga Khote, Manisha, Kali Banerjee, Usha Kiran and Raju Shrestha.

Rajesh Khanna embodies the role of Raghu in the movie Bawarchi. Raghu is a humorous and talented cook who is recruited by a dysfunctional mixed family to restore happiness and tranquility to their lives. The film mainly focuses on Raghu’s interactions with the family members and how, through his original strategy and cooking abilities, he manages to solve their problems.

Anand

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Discard: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo



Considered one of his most iconic performances, Rajesh Khanna in Anand portrays the role of a terminal cancer patient, Anand Sehgal. The story follows Anand and his friendship with a doctor named Dr. Bhaskar Banerjee. Despite his illness, Anand has a zeal for life that inspires and changes everyone he meets. Critics and audiences praised Rajesh Khanna’s portrayal of Anand. He captured the essence of Anand’s contagious energy perfectly, bringing a lot of charm, warmth and sensitivity to the role. The film’s dialogue, especially the well-known utterance “Babumoshai”, has become recognizable and is still fondly remembered by viewers.

Daag: a love poem

Director: Yash Chopra

Discard: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore and Raakhee



The film tells that a young man named Sunil falls in love with Sonia and they get married. During their honeymoon, they stay at Sunil’s boss’ bungalow due to bad weather. Sonia is nearly mugged by Sunil’s boss’ son, but Sunil saves her and unintentionally kills the mugger. Sunil is arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment, but a fatal accident while transporting him frees him. Years later, Sonia, working as a teacher, discovers that Sunil is alive and living under a new identity as Sudhir. He is now married to a wealthy woman named Chandni, whom he married to legitimize his child. However, Sunil now faces a new legal complication of being accused of bigamy.

Critics praised Rajesh Khanna for his portrayal of Sunil, which also demonstrated his acting range. He brought depth and intensity to the role by skillfully capturing the emotional turbulence and struggles his character experienced.

Kati Patang

Director: Shakti Samantha

Discard: Rajesh Khanna

The plot centers on Madhu, an orphan who flees her arranged marriage for her lover, who turns out to be an infidel and joins her friend Poonam, a young widow with a child. Poonam perishes in a train disaster they encounter while traveling. Madhu assumes her identity and raises the child as her own. While traveling to Poonam’s in-laws house, Madhu meets Kamal, a forest ranger who turns out to be Madhu’s future groom. Kamal, who is still oblivious to Madhu’s true nature, develops feelings for her under the guise of Poonam. Madhu struggles to hide her secret while protecting her new family as her past catches up with her.