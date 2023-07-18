AI is a concern for writers. But the actors might have even more to worry about



How many actors does it take to direct the movies and shows produced by studios and streaming services? SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union which has 160,000 members on strike since last week, fears that artificial intelligence will lead to far fewer actors being employed in the future.

Negotiations between actors and the major studios and streaming services that create movies and TV have collapsed over a few issues, but perhaps none more controversial and unknown than the use of AI.

In Hollywood, it might seem like AI would be a bigger issue for writers than actors, especially with ChatGPT being used to write everything from law school and trade school papers to legal memoirs, with varying degrees of success. And winning limits on AI is a problem for the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike against the same studios and streaming services since May 2. But SAG-AFTRA and its striking members are also terrified of the implications for AI.

If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be at risk of being replaced by machines, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said at a press conference last week.

Computer-generated imagery, or CGI, to create virtual actors and extras is somewhat outdated in Hollywood. But just as computers made it possible to replace animation artists who drew 24 frames of artwork for every second of film, AI makes it much easier and cheaper to use CGI to generate performances by actors who aren’t there. So, SAG-AFTRA says studios want to use AI to eliminate acting jobs.

Using AI to create performances that never happened is not just hypothetical. It is already happening. But AI-generated deepfakes, like a series of compelling but totally fabricated videos of a Tom Cruise lookalike, are mostly found on social media, not in movies or studio shows.

But the same technology could easily be used to replace actors in background roles in studio and streaming productions those listed in the credits with titles like second policeman or restaurant waiter. These roles generate a large number of jobs that SAG-AFTRA members depend on to pay their bills.

For now, the two sides don’t even agree on the proposal the studios have on the table regarding the use of AI in the future. The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios and streaming services in negotiations, said its proposal includes new AI protections for actors and protects digital likenesses of performers, including a requirement for performers’ consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance.

But the union insists the threat to jobs is very real and that the studios’ assurances are not worth as much as management claims.

They are proposing that our background artists can be scanned, be paid a day’s pay, and their company must own that scan, their image, their likeness, and be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want without consent and without compensation, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the unions’ chief negotiator.

The AMPTP denies that is what was in their proposal, saying their likeness would only be allowed to be used in the film for which the background actor is employed.

SAG did not specify what its counter-proposal was. But it’s clear that the actors don’t want their image used by studios without their permission, input, and most importantly, compensation.

Experts say any deal reached on AI will not lead to an outright ban on its use to create virtual actors in films and movies. More likely, it will put in place rules of use, and minimal compensation for actors whose voice or image is manipulated and inserted using AI.

I think we’re well past that point, said Anthony Palomba, a professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and entertainment science and media expert, referring to an AI ban. Studios are reluctant to put limits on the use of AI. The actors know that the technology exists, they don’t know what they are going to use it for.

Using CGI to generate virtual performances has been practiced in Hollywood for many decades, producing shots of crowds in sports films and warriors in battle scenes.

Even more than 20 years ago, there was even occasional use of CGI to create close-ups of talking characters when the actor was unavailable. CGI was used to film a final scene of Nancy Marchand playing Tony Sopranos’ mother in HBO’s The Sopranos in 2001, even though she was already deceased before the scene was written.

But the pace of change and advancements in AI technology is one of the things that makes it so difficult to strike a deal, experts say.

This technology is advancing so rapidly that it’s very difficult to come up with a meaningful set of details and guidelines that won’t be obsolete in a short time, said Rowan Curran, an analyst at Forrester and an expert in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The real anxiety and emotions aren’t just what’s happening now, but a look into the future, said Joshua Glick, visiting professor of film and electronic art at Bard.

When asked if writing or acting jobs are most at risk from AI, the University of Virginias Palomba replied: I’m not sure anyone knows the answer to that question. If they say they do, they are lying to you.

All other contentious issues in these negotiations basically boil down to dollars and cents. But the fight over AI is about control and the techniques used in future movies and shows, and a hard-to-calculate impact that will have on jobs. Finding common ground could prove particularly difficult for this reason, experts say.

I think it’s difficult with AI because they’re negotiating something that nobody knows what the impact will be years from now, said Andrea Schneider, a professor at Cardozo Law School and an expert in negotiations and resolution of Conflicts.

However this issue emerges from these two strikes, it will not be the last time it will be raised in collective bargaining. According to a Goldman Sachs estimate, as many as 300 million full-time jobs worldwide could be automated in some way through the use of AI.

Actors and writers are something of a canary in the coal mine, said David Gunkel, a communications professor at Northern Illinois University who tracks AI in media and entertainment. They face this first, engaging the issue long before UPS drivers do.