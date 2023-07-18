Netflix earnings: Hollywood, streaming at the end of the line





Netflix had subscribers on a barrel in May, when it announced its crackdown on password sharing for their own Netflix subscription or (essentially) nothing to watch. Analysts at the time seemed optimistic about the announcement. In the first four days of Netflix’s new policy, the company saw the biggest one-day increase in subscribers in four years, according to the analytics firm Antenna.

Then on Friday, the Screen Actors Guild announced it would join the already striking Writers Guild of America, creating Hollywood’s first double strike in more than 60 years. Netflix, which is due to announce earnings on Wednesday after markets close, reports at a pivotal time for streaming and for the entertainment industry. His earnings will provide an illustrative snapshot of a recent period marked by internal changes, he backtracked on his previous statements that he would never have ads and expanded the crackdown on passwords in the United States after a successful pilot overseas. At the same time, his advice promises to be fascinating in what it will reveal about the prospects of the most powerful streamers in a dark Hollywood age. At the center of the dispute between studios/streamers and strikers are residual payments for shows on streaming platforms. Writers and actors could count on the ongoing payments for shows airing on television even after their completion to supplement the salaries they earned during production. Netflix has drawn some of the harshest criticism for disrupting this longstanding pattern with, for example, the New Yorker reports that the cast of his hit show Orange is the New Black received negligible residual payments. Netflix is ​​slightly better positioned than its competitors, Paul Meeks, portfolio manager at Independent Solutions Wealth Management, said during an appearance on CNBC. He thinks Netflix can more easily produce content overseas, thereby insulating itself from work stoppages in the United States. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the entertainment industry right now, Meeks said he expects Netflix to meet or exceed analysts’ expectations, but not necessarily exceed them, on revenue, earnings per share and what he called the big one, i.e. net new subscribers. The new password sharing rules and ad-supported tier were direct efforts to boost overall subscriptions, after lackluster growth following the pandemic-induced boom. For its part, investment bank Jefferies released a research note on Netflix, predicting a net increase of about 2 million subscribers, compared to 1.75 million subscriber additions in the first quarter of 2023, according to its Press release. In addition to possible advice on the potential effects of double strikes, analysts are also eagerly awaiting more information about subscribers to its new ad-supported offering, priced at $6.99. In particular, analysts want to see growth rates in the new ad-supported tier that launched in November and get a clearer idea of ​​cannibalization rates. Another big question, which Meeks said he would like to see answered during Wednesday’s earnings call, is what the financial impact of the password crackdown will be. This quarter will allow investors to understand the success of the crackdown, at least on a directional level, given that this will be the first time Netflix has reported earnings since the policy was implemented. In her first trimester earnings call in April, co-CEO Greg Peters said that, as with price increases, the company expected an initial wave of cancellations, before subscriptions and revenue picked up. A sentiment that Jeffries echoed in his research note, estimating that the effects of the crackdown could be felt until early 2024. Meeks said he thinks these twin developments of an ad-supported level and the password-sharing policy are significant changes to Netflix’s overall business model, though he doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing. When they have these heartbreaking changes to their business model, you get a 50% discount, he says of the company’s stock. Meeks pointed to Netflix’s record loss of subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, which sent the stock plummeting 37% in a single day, and its decision earlier this year to completely eliminate its DVD business as recent examples. Netflix stock is now trading at its highest level since January 2022. Industry-wide changes could derail Netflix’s plans to update its business. And when Netflix’s plans go awry, says The Street, they tend to do so in spectacular fashion. When this stock goes down, it goes down a lot, Meeks said.

