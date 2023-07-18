We Won’t Back Down: Hollywood Stars on Actors’ Strike | American Actors Strike 2023

In the first week of the Screen Actors Guild strike disrupting the film and television industries, Hollywood actors spoke out on and off the picket lines about their thoughts.

The strike was described by actor and Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher as a response to an unfair system that belittles and humiliates artists. We are the victims here, she said. We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us.

The main focus is on base pay for residuals and the use of artificial intelligence in film and television, similar bones of contention for screenwriters who are also simultaneously on strike.

Here are the big names who have added their thoughts so far:

This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living. For our industry to survive, this must change. For actors, this journey begins now, George Clooney

If our residuals decrease, it means that our health insurance will not be satisfied. In a way, the streaming services shot themselves in the foot because they said, oh, were doing great on that front. And when we called them to the task and said what about our residuals, what about our money, everything closes and… you know, it’s not gonna happen, Brian Cox

Sending love to all of my fellow actors and writers. Pray that this will be resolved quickly and that we will all come out stronger! Families need to be fed, but people also need and deserve respect for their work, Keke Palmer

It will be hard for the actors, for 160,000 actors. Nobody wants a work stoppage, but if our leaders say the deal isn’t fair, we have to hold on. It’s the difference between having health care and not for a lot of actors, and we have to do what’s right for them, Matt Damon

AI will affect everyone. There has certainly always been the feeling that if it’s not solved now, how will we solve it in the future? If you don’t have the foresight to put something in place for the future, then you’re screwed. It is clear that nothing will change from top to bottom, it will depend on us at the bottom, Susan Sarandon

We’ve always worked in a company that rewarded success and didn’t want failure. Now we have these opaque streamers that kind of tell us what’s a success and what’s a failure and I wouldn’t trust an employer to tell me if I’m okay, David Duchovny

The AMPTP refused to make a fair deal on television, theater and streaming work. We are not afraid of a fight and we will not back down. My union, SAG/AFTRA is now on strike, Jessica Chastain

They have created an empire of billionaires and believe that we are worthless. While they hang around the billionaire boys’ summer camps laughing like big cats, we’re curating a new world for workers, Marc Ruffalo

I’m striking because if the people who fought for me had no residue, I would have lived off ramen for the rest of my life. I mean, I’m really grateful for what we have, but the industry has changed and these contracts need to be updated as well, Rosario Dawson

I’m a proud member of SAG since 1995. I love my job. Hoping for a JUST meeting of minds Niece Nash

Don’t get me wrong: this strike SUCKS for us. On the heels of a stoppage, with SAG/AFTRA and the WGA hitting at the same time?? The last time this happened, the president of SAG was an actor named Ronald Reagan. But do you know how many of us voted to allow it? 98%. Because we know the stakes, james van der beek

I think AI is a huge problem. I think the transparency, I think the base salary. But you know, all of these things are things that I can personally negotiate, but I’m here for the working class, the middle class of our union. You know, who needs these basic provisions in their basic contract Kevin Bacon

I hope our wonderful, indispensable fans understand that we are not just punching for ourselves, but for the future and the literal survival of the entertainment industry, John Smart

I’m proud to stand with WGAWest and WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits that studios have made from our work for far too long. We will win this! Cynthia Nixon