How the rest of Hollywood is affected by the writers’ and actors’ strikes

Ebony Star Parson, a makeup artist who lives in Atlanta, was planning to start work this week on a new season of BET sitcom Tyler Perrys House of Payne. Scripts were complete before Hollywood screenwriters went on strike in early May, she said, so the team was cleared to begin filming.

But on Thursday, after thousands of movie actors went on strike, Parson learned that production on House of Payne was shutting down. Show producers told Parson and his co-workers to drop by the set and collect their makeup bags. The lights were off for now.

Parson said she fully supports film and TV actors on the picket lines who are fighting for better base pay, safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence and other protections. But she also faces the painful prospect of an immediate future without a stable job.

We stand in solidarity with our talents, because they are the reason we are able to work. But we’re also affected here, so it’s bittersweet, Parson said. We understand why this is happening, but we suffer. We take a hit.

She has no other jobs planned and she is still trying to come up with a plan of action in case the SAG-AFTRA strike drags on until the end of the year. She prays for guidance.

Parson is one of thousands of daily entertainment industry workers whose livelihoods hang in the balance as Hollywood’s assembly line comes to a halt. In the business, they are known as below-the-line workers, a category that includes hairstylists, costume designers, cameramen, carpenters, gaffers, truck drivers, and other professionals.

In practical terms, the two work stoppages by SAG-AFTRA, the union for film actors, and the Writers Guild of America mean that physical production of the vast majority of studio-backed movies and TV shows is suspended indefinitely, from late-night talk shows and network sitcoms to high-profile projects like Gladiator 2 and the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The strikes pit SAG-AFTRA and the WGA against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, a trade association that represents major studios such as Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery as well as tech giants like Amazon, Apple and Netflix. (The group represents Comcast, the company that owns NBC News.)

Neslihan Arslan, 39, an assistant artistic director who worked on the HBO drama Succession and the film A24 Past Lives, filed for unemployment benefits three weeks ago after production halted on an Apple TV+ series she was working on. She is pregnant, expecting a baby girl in September and increasingly wondering how she and her husband will cope this year.

We’ve been careful with our money and we’ve managed to survive the whole pandemic, which has also affected our jobs but was going to have a lot more expenses, said Arslan, whose spouse works in the industry as a cart attendant.

Arslan is considering turning to a back-up profession in event design, though right now she’s too big to work on anything that would be physically taxing. Arslans’ husband could drive for Uber to help pay the bills, she said.

But there’s no question, she says, that they both support striking creative talent.

In an impassioned speech Thursday, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher acknowledged the wider ramifications of the work stoppage, saying in part that the seriousness of the guild leaders’ unanimous vote to strike was not lost on me.

It’s a very serious thing that affects thousands, if not millions, of people across the country and around the world, not just members of this union, but also people who work in other industries, said Drescher, who was previously best known for her starring role on the sitcom The Nanny.