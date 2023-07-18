Kangana Ranaut is interested in Bollywood’s “Farzi” couple; Is it Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt?





Kangana Ranaut has taken to her Instagram account to express her strong disapproval of a fake Bollywood couple who she claims are spreading false information about her. In a strongly worded post, she slammed them and claimed the couple needed to be exposed. Interestingly, this cryptic message follows criticism of Kangana on various media reports that portrayed her negatively in relation to a potential project with Vijay Sethupathi. Addressing her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “In another news item, a farzi husband, wife jodi, who lives on separate floors and poses as a couple, is spreading fake news about movie announcements that aren’t also made by calling a brand owned by Myntra. besides no one has written about how the wife and daughter were snubbed on a recent family trip, while the so-called husband was texting me pleading and begging to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed.” She also added, “This is what happens when you get married for movie promotions/money/jobs and not for love…this actor who got married under pressure from a mafia dad was promised a movie trilogy in exchange for marrying papa ki pari (father’s angel), the movie trilogy was canned and now he’s desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage…But sadly he has no more takers. for him…He has to focus on his wife and daughter…this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi…aab sudhar jao.” While Kangana chose not to mention names, netizens are sure she appeared to slam Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. These statements came just a month after she criticized the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in the Ramayana. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is ready to star in Emergency. In the film, she will play the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in key roles. Apart from that, the actress also has Tejas and Chandramukhi 2 in her pipeline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/kangana-ranaut-takes-a-dig-at-farzi-bollywood-couple-is-it-ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-10088502

