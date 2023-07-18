Get to know actor Sam Vartholomeos from The Crowded Room

If you can do it here, you can do it anywhere, goes the saying that certainly applies to New York-born actor Sam Vartholomeos. Hailing from Queens, Vartholomeos has been generating buzz with his most recent project alongside actor Tom Holland in the new Apple TV original series The crowded room. With an impressive repertoire in past projects including Star Trek: Discovery And Bridge and Tunnelthe 28-year-old actor is showing a promising hold on the industry in the years to come.

As the psychological thriller series nears its end, VMAN caught up with Vartholomeos to talk about his roles and discuss what more he has in store for the future.

Sam Vartholomeos | Photography by Emily Assiran

VMAN: Can you briefly tell us how you got your start in the industry so far? Did you always know you wanted to start an acting career or how did this aspiration come about?

Sam Vartholomeos: Some of my earliest memories of acting were in Greek plays at the community theater, put on by the cultural center in the neighborhood I grew up in, Astoria, Queens. I was raised in a blue-collar family and had a key in my hand long before a script, but my mind never strayed from my acting pursuits. I was the kid in the middle of the dance circle at weddings. I was, and still am, obsessed with Frank Sinatra. I re-enacted movies I had watched with my dad, not always age-appropriate movies. Being comfortable in front of an audience and able to embody different personalities paved the way for becoming an actor or politician. I went with the comedian. A great friend and neighbor recommended that I audition for LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts. After an intense auditing process, I had four incredible years of training like no other (albeit with all the familiar angst). The director of the theater department at the time, Sandy Faison, brought out the best in every actor on this program. I took a year off after graduating, and during that time she mentored me and introduced me to her husband, Todd Susman, who became my coach and mentor and I still work with them to this day.

From there, I found representation and booked every job that came my way. I found myself second. Close, but no cigar. There were many teaching moments and generous people who trusted me to allow me to grow as an actor. The moments that others call mistakes should never be perceived as such by the actors. We should be allowed to fall flat on our stomachs. Sometimes people prefer that. I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the industry’s most respected designers, such as Ed Burns, Akiva Goldsman, and Ethan Coen. As confident as I was that this was what I would do for the rest of my life, as I got older family and societal pressures tested that motivation. I have a little mantra that I tell myself when times are boring: I can do other things, but I can’t imagine not doing this.

VMAN: What are some aspirations or endeavors you hope to accomplish in the near future after this role? How do you hope to evolve as an actor?

VS: I would love to be in a feature film. I also can’t wait to get back on stage. I had been in Ethan Coens “A Play Is A Poem”, alongside the gem that is Micaela Diamond, at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. It was supposed to have a run at the Atlantic in New York, but it was canceled due to COVID. I have a small role in the next Ethan and Tricia Cookes movie Dolls to go that I’m really excited. I feel blessed to have worked with generous and talented creatives like Ethan, Akiva, Eddie and Tom Holland. I believe that good people find good people, and I would like that to continue. One consistent lesson I learned from them is to do your own thing. Anyway, writing, directing; Keep the creative juices flowing, because the phone doesn’t always ring.

VMAN: What can you tell us about your character Mike and how he fits into the development of the story and the dynamic within the series, The crowded room?

VS: Mike is a beam of light juxtaposed against the darkness that surrounds Danny. He’s a jock, but a nice jock. The kind of guy you want to talk about your day with, good or bad. He makes you feel like the most important person in the room. I worked closely with Tom [Holland] and his acting coach, Ben Perkins, on developing the dynamics of Mike and Danny. We have settled in [the idea that] Mike is like Tom. It’s effortlessly charming and makes you feel better the moment you see it. When he’s with you, he’s [actually] with you. I liked Mike on the audition side. One scene was about him stepping in to help Danny during a pretty intense confrontation with a dangerous guy, and I couldn’t help but admire his charm and wit even under such conditions. I don’t know if there’s anyone who wouldn’t want Mike around. Maybe masochists and misanthropes. Plus, it’s so New York. He has this fahgettaboudit attitude about everything. Where others see problems, he sees solutions. Johnny has a similar vision, but his methods are quite different, I’ve called them the three amigos. I hope the “amigos” I grew up with agree that there’s a lot of me in Mike. If you call me, I’ll answer. If I can’t help you in a heartbeat, it will haunt me forever. I am the “let’s do it” friend and if there is an obstacle, I turn into a “let’s do it anyway” friend. Let’s see how long I stay out of trouble.

VMAN: With the experience of working on this show, in terms of the environment and the prep process, how was it different from previous projects you’ve starred in?

VS: It was different because I was working with a mix of acting legends, newcomers and rookies. In previous jobs, I felt like the new kid on the block. The varying levels of experience made me feel like I was honing my skills while learning from seasoned veterans; a process that I am sure will continue for the duration of my career. My individual process was the same as for any project, and it starts with the audition. Similar to Ed Burns’ work, I was encouraged to discover the character and given free rein to give him my own twist. To find the Mike in me, as I liked to say. It always helps me to have an archetype for the character, and Mike’s was Mr. Walter “Clyde” Frazier of the New York Knicks. The stigma for film and television is that they are quite isolating in terms of preparation. The actors will rehearse by themselves and come to prepare with their own interpretation of a scene. However, I appreciated the collaboration between Tom, Akiva and our talented directors throughout the project. Part of the series is inspired by aspects of Akiva’s life. I am always aware of the sensitive nature of the writer’s and director’s personal projects. Being a period show, I also looked to it for precise dialogue and movement. Akiva was a wealth of knowledge over the entire period. For example, we had a scene in a drugstore, and I had no idea that old-fashioned drugstores doubled as breakfast and lunch spots. Imagine getting Xanax and a burger in the same place!

MV: After meeting and working alongside fellow actors Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, could you describe the dynamics of the cast on set?

VS: I met Amanda at the table reading, and she was a ray of sunshine. I’m also upset that I haven’t met his dog, Finn. I would occasionally bring my German Shepherd, Duke, on set and they would certainly have been great friends. Between scene changes were some of my favorite moments. In a chair, or more often, an Asian squat, you had the talented Sasha Lane reading, only looking up when legend Lior Raz told an insane true story about her life. Lior and the witty Jason Isaacs, with whom I had worked on “Star Trek: Discovery”, as well as Akiva, played backgammon on an iPad. sweet levon [Hawke] playing guitar or asking a philosophical question, and me wondering how the hell I had the chance to call these people my peers.

On a show of this caliber, with cast, directors, and a creative team like this, there were times when I didn’t feel super confident speaking up, asking for another take, or whatever. We had just finished covering a scene and we were covering Tom, and he noticed that I was right next to it. Without making a fuss about it, he asked me if I wanted another take, and I said yes. Later he pulled me aside and encouraged me to stand up for myself if something went wrong. I gained a confidence on set that I was hesitant to exude before this. It’s a representation of how he balanced his role as lead actor and executive producer. I’m really attached to the jobs I book, and sometimes also to the jobs I don’t book. This one was no exception. The people I meet on set become my extended family. I want them to feel good and have a full stomach. I would bring cookies to put on, and on the last day, a Greek version of a donut called loukoumades. As temporary as the relationships are, I still chat frequently with certain cast and crew. I’ve created lasting memories on and off set, and friendships that will last just as long.

VMAN: Thinking about your current and past roles, which has been by far your favorite and challenge?

VS: Is it cliche to say this one? Damage! The dichotomy between the different sides of The crowded room, and Mike being the lighter side was the hardest and most rewarding part of the job. You said past, so I give you another, my character in Ethan Coen A play is a poem. It seems that I continue to work with respected and famous people in the industry, and Ethan is definitely a legend. The role required a 1917 Natchez, Mississippi accent, and I was definitely up for the task. I love accents. Ethan and our director Neal Pepe, our director, told me later that I was the only actor who auditioned with a dialect. Ethan writes poetry, and respecting that poetry while making it my own was the hardest part of that job, not the miles of dialogue I had to memorize. You want and must do his words justice. I really enjoyed working with Ethan because while he will let you know when he wants to say or do something a certain way and there’s always a good reason for it, he’s open to your interpretation of his work. Someone once told me that a set is a dictatorship, not a democracy, but I think Ethan knows when to let go of power. All geniuses do, you can see and hear the gears spinning in his head.

All photography by Emily Assiran