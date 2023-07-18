Barry Diller suggests 25% pay cuts in Hollywood: Are Netflix, Disney and Warner Brothers in trouble?

In an interview with Confront the Nation on CBS this weekend, Barry Diller, the veteran media mogul and chairman of IAC And Expedia Groupexpressed concerns about ongoing contract disputes in Hollywood and warned of long-term consequences if disputes are not resolved quickly.

However, Diller didn’t just sound the alarm, he also offered a drastic solution. Diller suggested that management teams at industry giants should consider taking a hard look at their own salaries. Swallowing the bitter pill of executive pay cuts could close the film industry’s gaping pay gap, especially if the highest-paid movie stars follow suit.

But will these entertainment powerhouses be willing to sacrifice a slice of their salaries to ensure a steady stream of new content for viewers in 2024? And what difference would Diller’s proposed pay cuts make?

What exactly did Barry Diller say?

Diller pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of digital streaming created a unique moment in Hollywood history. Contract-related strikes at the Writers Guild of America (WAG) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are playing into this “perfect storm” to reshape the economic future of the film and television industries.

Hitting the reset button on writers’ and actors’ contracts in 2023 could work in everyone’s favor, but only if it happens quickly enough. If the strikes drag on past the holidays, Diller sees a widespread lack of fresh content in 2024 and beyond. With nothing new to watch, millions of cable customers and streaming subscribers would cancel their subscriptions, sapping the same production budgets that had no room for economic increases in the first place.

“And just when the strike is over, you want to get back up, there won’t be enough money,” Diller said. “So this will actually have devastating effects if not addressed quickly.”

Therefore, giant content studios like netflix (NFLX 5.50%), waltz disney (SAY 0.46%)And Discovery of Warner Bros. (WBD 3.74%) have many financial incentives to settle their disputes with writers’ and actors’ guilds.

Diller called for a September 1 deadline, before which talent guilds and studios must come to an agreement. And in order to build trust between the negotiating parties, Diller wants to see a restructuring of salary grids.

“The only thought I’ve had is to say, in good faith, that the highest paid executives and actors should take a 25% pay cut to try to close the gap between those who are well paid and those who aren’t,” he said.

Talent and studio bigwigs

So let’s take a look at the behind-the-scenes financial issues. The WGA (West) brought in $1.55 billion in total revenue for the Guild’s 5,951 screenwriters in 2021. Meanwhile, 73% of payouts went to writers across television and digital platforms, up from 71% in 2019.

SAG-AFTRA’s numbers are harder to come by, but the union reported $1.5 billion in production costs for 319,000 members in the first four months of 2021. The union’s pay-per-member is much lower than the WGA’s, but SAG-AFTRA also represents thousands of poorly paid background actors and extras with very low incomes.

On the other hand, high-end eyeball magnets command a large portion of SAG-AFTRA’s total payroll. Last year, 11 actors each pocketed more than $20 million, led by Tom Cruise’s $100 million. Slowing down the cash flow of Hollywood’s leading men (the highest-paid woman on this list is Barbie star Margot Robbie, at $12.5 million) could free up a significant chunk of the cash to distribute to Hollywood’s lowest-paid earners.

And the frames, then? Well, Disney CEO Bob Iger could make as much as $27 million this year. The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav is eyeing a $39 million paycheck, including stock option incentives and other bonuses. For Netflix, co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters can earn up to $40 million and $35 million, respectively.

These pay items are comparable to successful quality players, but there are fewer C-suite executives for everyone. In other words, cutting those particular budgets should make a smaller difference in the real world than adjusting the highest pay to the best comedians.

However, it could still be an effective way to build trust in the industry’s financial system. This could be the last straw to break the strikes and let the movie industry move forward.

Can actors and writers tip Hollywood’s fiscal balance?

Of course, all those million-dollar numbers seem small compared to the revenues and profits reported by major studios. For example:

Disney generated $13 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), from $87 billion in revenue over the past four quarters.

Netflix’s EBITDA was $20 billion over the same period, based on $32 billion in subscription revenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery is no slouch, with $18 billion in EBITDA profits and $41 billion in sales.

It seems that actors and writers have a lot of leverage in these negotiations. Even if you were to double their annual production costs, the direct impact on each studio’s bottom line would be easy to miss. At the same time, Barry Diller suggests that the whole industry could come to a complete halt if production lines are crippled until the pipeline of premieres runs out.

I can’t say exactly how significant Diller’s Sept. 1 deadline might be, but I do agree that the media industry would be best served by a pair of quick settlements. There are downsides if contracts are rushed, leaving risky holes in issues like copyright protection and AI-based production. But financial worries should be relatively easy to deal with.