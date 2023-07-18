Dallas Arboretum is offering a special $3 admission for August Dollar Days











Palooza PepperAugust 11-20 with a Spicy Vendor's Market August 12-13. Guests are invited to close the month on August 31 with a sizzling summer concert featuringvictory systemthe Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute group ($20 adults). Gary Lee AwardMajor ContributorsExhibit: Until August 6, a highlight ofSummer at the Arboretumpresents American sculptor Gary Lee PricesGreat ContributorsExhibit back for his third show. Eight additional statues Price created join the resident sculpture of William Shakespeare: Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Joan of Arc, Mother Teresa, Ruby Bridges, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain. As a member of the National Sculpture Society working to uplift and celebrate the human spirit, Price is recognized around the world. Guests can pick up a 16-page interactive family exhibit guide at the information booth for a hands-on exploration of the exhibit, Dallas history and the lives of featured great contributors. Dallas Quilters Guild Exhibit: Through August 6, the Quilters Guild of Dallas exhibit features handmade quilts in the DeGolyer home. These quilts shine a light on rich stories and stories that complement the statues of great contributors. A tasteful place: Visitors can also see what grows in A Tasteful Place, the Arboretum's 3.5-acre vegetable garden, pavilion, and kitchen inspired by the movement toward growing and eating fresh, sustainable, and locally grown food. Customers are invited to free samples of the hero vegetable every day. Monday 11:00 a.m. Dallas College Cooks Demonstration

Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations: Local floral experts offer hands-on demonstrations; 1 p.m.

Tuesday 1:00 p.m. Daily Tasting Demonstration with Chef Isabel

Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Chef-tastic cooking series: learn how to cook dishes as expert chefs.

Thursday 11 a.m. Daily harvest. Learn about harvesting and cultivation from experts.

Fridays: 11:00 am Friday Horticulture Presentation Learn to Grow: Enjoy special tips and discussions on seasonal gardening.

Paid courses in A Tasteful Place:Grilled chicken and summer salad with Loro(July 27),Pepper Palooza with The Mozzarella Company(20 August) Additional fees and online registration required. Shade and water: Summer at the Arboretum is a great time to visit as the garden is lush and cool in the shade. It’s an affordable time to bring the family as there’s something for everyone, from looking at plants for inspiration to exploring the Rory Meyers Childrens Adventure Garden. Additionally, the Childrens Adventure Garden has plenty of water misters and water games that kids and adults alike enjoy during the summer. Dining options and picnics welcome: Guests are welcome to bring their own food or purchase food on site. Window catering service is available at the Terrace Café presented by Gils Elegant Catering and includes a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, snacks, beverages and adult beverages. The DeGolyer Restaurant is also open to visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A three-course seated tea at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. is also available upon prior registration:https://www.dallasarboretum. org/information-visitors/ meal/tea-sitting/, email [email protected] or call 214.515. 6615. Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden: Walne Family Discovery Lab: Daily at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Perfect for ages 6 and up. 7/31-8/6 Moving Seeds 8/7-13 Chemistry of cabbage juice 8/14-20 Strawberry DNA 8/21-27 Floating in the ocean 28/08-04/09 Walking on water OmniGlobe: daily at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. 7/24-8/6 Animal Expeditions 8/7-20 Deep Space 8/21-9/4 Exoplanets Story time for little adventurers: 10:30 a.m. 7/31-8/6 Maple by Lori Nichols 8/7-13 Green is a Chilli by Roseanne Thong 8/14-20 Our Community Garden by Barbara Pollak 8/21-27 We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom 8/28-9/1 Water is Water by Miranda Paul 9/2-4 The Most Magnificent Thing by Ashley Spiers STEM stops: 8/7-8, 10am-2pm Pepper Palooza 8/21-9/4 bubbling with excitement 12 p.m. Bubble Paintings 1:30 p.m. Eco-Bubble Snakes 3:30 p.m. Float your boat For more information on the Children’s Adventure Garden, visithere. Tickets: Advance timed tickets are required for admission to the Arboretum by calling 214-515-6615 or visiting the website athttps://www.dallasarboretum. org/. Parking is $11 purchased online or $15 at the door. Visit the website or social media sites for the latest information.

