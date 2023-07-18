Hollywood Reporter: Tom Cruise Negotiated With Movie Studios Over AI Before Actor Strike Started









CNN

—

Before talks between the Hollywood Actors Union and major film and television studios broke down, the SAG-AFTRA union hired Tom Cruise to lobby on behalf of its members, according to the Hollywood Reporter. At stake was the use of artificial intelligence, or AI. According to the report, superstar Cruise joined a negotiation session in June to discuss concerns over the use of AI to replace actors and to support stunt performers, who are also among SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members. THE Impossible mission star performs his own stunts. SAG-AFTRA did not respond to a request for comment on the report, and a representative for Tom Cruise declined to comment. On Friday, SAG-AFTRA officially joined the picket line against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a union that represents Hollywood’s biggest movie studios and streaming services. The Hollywood actors joined 11,000 Writers Guild of America members who have been on strike against the AMPTP since early May. It is the first time that writers and actors have been on strike for 63 years. While there are a number of sticking points over fair compensation in negotiations between actors and Hollywood studios, the debate over the use of AI in TV and film is arguably one of the most existential and contentious. In a statement to CNN, the AMPTP said it offered actors a breakthrough AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses. But SAG-AFTRA argued that studios want to use AI to eliminate acting jobs by scanning and creating digital likenesses to be used in perpetuity without fair compensation. At a press conference last week, Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, said actors would be in trouble if unions and studios don’t come up with an AI policy that works for everyone. We are all going to be in danger of being replaced by machines, she said. Recent advancements in AI have made the concept of replacing actors with AI-generated versions a reality. Cruise himself was featured in a series of deepfakes created by a visual effects and AI artist on TikTok earlier this year. However, amid pre-strike negotiations, Cruise also urged SAG-AFTRA to allow performers to promote their projects, citing the financially precarious situation of movie theaters amid the Covid-19 pandemic. according at the Hollywood Reporter. Under current union strike rules, Cruise and the other actors are barred from interviews, tours, or promotion for any project that has major studios as backers, meaning Cruise can no longer promote his latest film. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, which was released in the US earlier this month.

