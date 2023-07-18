‘Maniac’ actor Ariel Kavoussi wraps up directing debut of ‘The Next Big One’





Ariel Kavoussi, whose acting credits include Netflix’s ‘Maniac’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Prime Video and the film “Catfight”, has completed his first feature film “The Next Big One: A Comedy with Three Potential Problems”. In this dystopian sci-fi dark comedy, a high-ranking employee of an omnipotent tech company must help her depressed activist brother move into their aunt’s house as a hurricane threatens New York City. Principal photography wrapped in Brooklyn, New York. Kavoussi has previously directed short films and television. The main cast includes Molly Bernard (“Younger”), David H. Holmes (“The Penguin”), Deborah Rush (“Strangers with Candy”) and Kevin Corrigan (“The Get Down”). The ensemble’s supporting cast includes Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is The New Black”), Josh Pais (“The Dropout”), Paul Lazar (“Silence of the Lambs”), Max Casella (“Tulsa King”), Craig Bierko (“UnREAL”), Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things”), Matt Walton (“No Hard Feelings”) and emerging stars Victoria Villier (2021 Fantasia Film Festival Best Actress award for “Inheritance”) and Assol Abdul lina (2020 Tribeca Film Festival Best Actress Award for “Materna”). Kavoussi herself makes an appearance in the film. Onur Tukel (“Catfight”) and Sinan Eczacibasi of Cinegryphon Entertainment are the film’s executive producers. Kavoussi produced for Eccentric Recluse Entertainment, the company’s first feature film production. Co-producers include Alex Hitchcock, Justin Kavoussi, Gill Holland, Jacob Karim and Tenaya Kelleher. Associate producers are George Rush (“Sorry to Bother You”), Valerie Steinberg (“Hair Wolf”), Hunter Stark and Carlos Zozoya (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”). The film is the second creative collaboration between 2022 BAFTA Breakthrough-winning cinematographer Charlotte Hornsby (“Master”) and Kavoussi. “I feel so honored to have such an amazing cast, crew and crew for my first feature film,” Kavoussi said. “I have deep gratitude for those who dedicate their lives to this craft.” Bernard is represented by APA and D2 Management. Holmes is represented by Buchwald. Rush is represented by Gersh. Corrigan is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and A3 Artists Agency.

