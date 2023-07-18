Entertainment
The sum of all Hollywood fears
As Hollywood actors and writers go on strike, a company called The Simulation (formerly Fable Studio) has introduced Showrunner, a new AI app capable of creating 22-minute generative fan and parody episodes of popular shows. To demonstrate the power of Showrunner, The Simulation released a 22-minute television episode of South Park Today, Westland Chronicles, which focuses on the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike and a Hollywood studio, Bizney, which uses AI with disastrous results. The Episode and Technology Showrunners confirm that the AI threat is a real problem, not an existential one. Indeed, the creators of Showrunners say it’s too dangerous to release it to the public.
The simulation has nothing to do with Southern Parks producers. He chose to imitate South Park for its demo due to the series’ minimalist animation style and the sheer volume of existing content to train the models. The output, using basic prompts, is a full episode with story, script, voice recording, animation, editing, and scoring, all done by Showrunner. The company repeatedly pointed out that the episode had no commercial purpose and was more akin to fan art.
Artists and storytellers are now discovering just how effective AI has become, The Simulation producer and CEO Ed Saatchi explained in an interview last week. This is both exciting and extremely disturbing, which is why we wanted to share the results of our research in a non-commercial way to show Hollywood artists and producers that the threat is real. Saachi said Showrunner is only available to researchers and journalists, and the company has no plans to otherwise share it with the public.
We’re building a simulation where AI characters live 24/7, grow, and have rich stories, said Philipp Maas, who created Showrunner AI. Each week of simulation time, a 22-minute episode is generated about what happened in the lives of AIs. Imagine reality TV for AIs. Maas started working on the Showrunner program last year when powerful open-source AI models like Open AI and Stable Diffusion were released. Anyone can download an open-source AI program from Git for free and run it on a PC with the appropriate power. The secret sauce lies in the training of models and the skills required to induce them.
Saatchi and his team at The Simulation have already been working with AI for five years. Two months ago, Fable announced an AI feature, white mirror, which will be released this fall. Fables critically acclaimed VR movie, Wolves in the wall, released in November 2019, featured Lucy, an AI-enabled character. It was built using Open AIs Chat GPT. Inside the simulation, the user is presented as Lucy’s imaginary friend. Fable experimented with Lucy, taking her outside of Wolves history and treating her like a child star who played a part in their VR production.
To further demonstrate Showrunner’s abilities and speed, the sim team introduced my likeness and voice into Showrunner, and with a simple prompt, which you can see in the video below, Professor Fink visits South Park for a 15-15 minute episode that ends in an unexpected cliffhanger.
Not only can Showrunner generate original TV episodes, but it can also put You in these episodes, Saachi said when we spoke. Warhol said that in the future everyone will have their 15 minutes of fame. With Showrunner, everyone can end up having their own syndicated 7-season TV show, starring them. Movies and television can be more like novels and the painting of a mad artists vision presented entirely on screen without dilution or compromise.
The technology, as we see in these samples, can produce something that looks, feels and sounds like a South Park episode, but like even with the best fan art, after watching for a minute you notice it’s slightly off. He still needs humans to manage him, train him, tell him what to do and what he did wrong. That’s the thing with AI. He learns from his mistakes. Although these episodes don’t feel like the real thing now, it will get better and better until it does.
We have sims related to many different TV shows, including original shows, Saachi noted, and we were in talks with several studios and are also working with top creators to create original IP, with several original and IP-based AI TV shows in the pipeline.
At the moment, Showrunner represents the sum of all of Hollywood’s AI fears, but maybe not for the reasons you think. For the first time, writers can own the means of production. Showrunner will one day allow them to upload scripts, storyboards, and actors, and present their movies as animated mockups created by AI. In other words, what may seem wrong for writers may paradoxically give them more power than they ever had before.
A writer friend with a union connection put me in touch with the Writers Guild in Los Angeles, but they declined to comment on this story.
