Girls Night Out – JEE LE ZARA Bollywood Cruise Party Tickets, Fri, 22 Sep 2023 at 8:30 PM
Event reserved for women!!!
BOLLYWOOD PARTY CRUISE
Instant Karma Presents
First time in San Francisco Bay on a bigger boat!!! Girls night out – JEE LE ZARA
Come aboard our San Francisco yacht cruise, Instant Karmas yacht party on the bay. Grab a cocktail and some light snacks as you cruise under the Golden Gate and past the city lights of San Francisco’s epic skyline. Admire the view outside or hit the dance floor with our DJ. Head to the only Bollywood party you can’t find on earth!
3-hour yacht cruise in San Francisco
Local DJ spinning Bollywood music.
Unbeatable views of San Francisco including the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Alcatraz Island and McCovey Cove on game night.
VIP seats Limited and reserved seats
Wine and Champagne (Unlimited Included in your ticket)
Small bites (unlimited entries included in your ticket)
belly dance show
Cocktail available for purchase
Parking (Included in your ticket)
Your cruise will embark at 8:30 p.m. and sail from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
ENTRANCE AND TICKETS
Early Bird Regular $75, Early Bird VIP $105
$99 Regular admission , , ONLINE ONLY.
VIP $150 (VIP lounge access, reserved seating and VIP experience) ONLINE ONLY.
RANGE.
Music: Bollywood
Bay Areas Best Bollywood DJ
3 levels of entertainment
Post your song requests on the event wall and they’ll play all night. Limit of 5 requests per person!
THE NIGHT.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 22
Boarding from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sailing from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Address 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda CA
Club photography will be taken throughout the night
Follow our page to keep up to date with upcoming events and club photos: https://www.facebook.com/instantkarmaconcerts
PHOTOS OF PAST EVENTS
Jee Le Zara 2022 Ladies only Cruise Party
Rank of Basanti: Indian Bollywood Independence Day Cruise
Bolloween 2021 Costume Party Cruise with DJ Dharak and DJ PR
MUMBAI SAMBA with Aftab SHIVDASANI and India’s No. 1 DJ Suketu
https://www.facebook.com/instantkarmaconcerts
ANNIVERSARIES.
Celebrating your birthday? Drop us a message and we can sort something out for you! Discounted entry for your group.
Contact us directly on our page
ABOUT INSTANT KARMA
Instant Karma is a Bollywood promoter based in the Bay Area. We are the promoters who have brought YOU the greatest events in Bay Area history. We have hosted Mega Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jaqueline Fernandez, Ayushman Khurana, Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood, Prabhudeva, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, Ritesh Deshmukh and the list goes on.
We have also hosted some of India’s top DJs such as DJ Akbar Sami, DJ Suketu, DJ Akhtar, DJ Notorious, Spin-doctor, DJ Dharak and the list goes on.
PARTY LIKE A BOLLYWOOD STAR ONLY WITH INSTANT KARMA
WHERE TO FIND US.
https://www.facebook.com/instantkarmaconcerts
|
2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-night-out-jee-le-zara-bollywood-party-cruise-tickets-680285059927%3Faff%3Derelexpmlt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
