The Star Wars actor finally answers a long-standing fan question





As Ahsoka speeds up its premiere, details surrounding the new Lucasfilm series and its ties to other Star Wars projects become clearer. For a long time there have been conflicting reports about Ahsokas place in the larger Star Wars galaxy, especially when it comes to animated series like The Clone Wars And rebels. It had a lot to do with the connective tissue that binds these series together, as characters born in animation are now making the jump to live-action. The main members of the rebels The team will join Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) in her solo series, and her fans are wondering how rebels knowledge is required to connect. Dave Filoni (a key creator of The Clone Wars, The Rebels, The Mandalorian, and now Ahsoka) was once silent about Ahsokaplace on the Star Wars timeline, but behind the scenes the showrunner apparently referred to the series as a direct sequel to rebels. He also compared this new branch of Star Wars stories (dubbed the Order-verse) to Marvel’s own interconnected universe, and he’s not alone in recognizing the importance of animated shows. According to Ahsoka’s original voice actress, Ashley Eckstein, they are crucial to understanding the character. Ahsoka And rebels may go hand in hand, but the new series could draw on other shows as well. lucasfilm CinemaBlend recently spoke to Eckstein ahead of the Her Universe 2023 fashion show and asked the actor if the animated series was worth watching before Ahsoka. I highly recommend that you take the time to watch clone warsand watch Star Wars: Rebelsand even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, says Eckstein. If you don’t, you’ll be missing out on a crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series. Without the knowledge provided by anime shows, fans won’t fully understand who Ahsoka is, Eckstein said. This includes his training as a Jedi padawan, his falling out with the Jedi Order, and his perspective on the Jedi Purge, which The Clone Wars depicts. Ahsoka is a smaller character in rebels, but his appearance there was crucial to the introduction of Gray Jedi, or Force users who do not subscribe to Jedi ideals. They don’t follow the teachings of the Sith either, and Ahsoka’s iconic duels with Maul and her former master, Anakin Skywalker, speak to that. Tales of the Jedi explored three key moments in Ahsoka’s life: her first use of the Force as a child, her rigorous training with Anakin during the Clone Wars, and the events that led her to join the Rebellion. The series serves as an effective crash course in Ahsoka, especially for busy fans who may be intimidated by The Clone Wars seven season race. Tales of the Jedi could be the perfect way to get to know Ahsoka Tano. lucasfilm Anime shows might not be required, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to rewatch some episodes before. Ahsoka raw. The Dawsons incarnation of Ahsoka was introduced in The Mandalorian with very little context, and live broadcasts haven’t done much to fill in the blanks since. This does not mean Ahsoka will plunge straight into the deep end or alienate its audience, but The Clone Wars And rebels are important parts of Ahsokas’ journey. There is also the question of Ahsokaconnecting to rebels. One clearly picks up where the other left off, as some moments of the Ahsoka the trailer are lifted as soon as rebels final, and rebels the main antagonist is also the villain in Ahsoka. It seems that no matter what, at least a little homework is necessary. It’s not ideal, but there are definitely worse ways to spend your time. LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY

