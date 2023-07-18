Celebrities who got rid of their relationship tattoos

When it comes to tattoos, celebrities are often a muse for others who may want their own ink. However, celebrity tattoos are also an example of what not to do in a relationship, no matter how close the world thinks they may be together. From proclaiming their love through their ink to showing the world that getting a relationship tattoo might not be the smartest thing, these celebrities made decisions in the heat of the moment and sadly paid the price by having those tattoos altered later in life. We’ll take a look!

pete davidson





Apart from his passage on Saturday Night Live and recently engaged to singer Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson is known for his tattoos. He recently had to cover his dedicated arm ink to ex-girlfriend Cazzie David.

His tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, even told Davidson to relax with his girlfriend’s tattoos, telling Page 6I said to Pete, Hey man, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tattoos until after [Ariana’s] your wife, he remembers saying. Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a very young man. [But] I think it went in one ear and the other.

Carson Daly

Carson Daly has many impressive and meaningful tattoos, but one was changed to remove actress Jennifer Love Hewitt’s name. “The crab was tattooed over an ex-girlfriend’s name. I was getting another tattoo at the time so I asked if they could black out the name. Then my tattoo artist had an idea so I let him do what he wanted. My leg was up so I couldn’t see it and an hour later when I finally looked at my leg I asked him what it was.

Mel B

Spice Girl Mel B underwent procedure to have ex-husband Stephen Belafontes’ name removed which read: ‘Stephen, until death do us part, you own my heart’ on his side. Their 10-year marriage ended after the singer shared that Belafonte abused her. “I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter in a toxic relationship,” Brown shared. “Even though I took steps to remove Stephens’ name from my body, the domestic violence will forever be with me.”

Adrienne Bailon

Photo: YouTube/EXTRA While it’s common to get a significant other’s name tattooed and then removed from visible parts of the body, what happens when you need to remove something from those private areas? Adrienne Bailon shared that it took three tries for Rob Kardashians name to be successfully removed from her butt. The former Cheetah Girl had Rob’s full name tattooed on her back and, in her case, laser treatment faded it into a soft blur, making it difficult to completely remove.

Angelina Jolie

Photo: Getty Angelina Jolie had her tattoo dedicated to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton erased as well as her wild public image at the time. After their 2003 divorce, Jolie removed her name tattoo from her left arm, but replaced it with something better. Dedicated to her children, Jolies’ tattoo consists of the coordinates of her family’s birthplaces around the world, a rather innovative and sentimental way to end one chapter while starting another. Let this be a lesson that you can never go wrong with a child’s name branded on your body forever.

Denise Richards

Photo: Getty The union of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen was difficult, but it is clear that they should have thought twice before devoting themselves to ink. The couple tattooed each other’s names on their bodies in 2002, but divorced five years later, both regretting the ink. It’s always important to turn anything negative into a positive, which is what Richards did, turning her ankle tattoo dedicated to Sheen into a beautiful colorful fairy. If that’s not empowering, we don’t know what is. This In-Depth Personality Quiz Reveals Your Soul’s Real Secret Aesthetic – Take it now The couple thing.

Charlie Sheen

Photo: Getty After his divorce from Denise Richards, actor Charlie Sheen got his name tattooed in his famous catchphrase, Winning, with quotes to make the whole situation ironic. *insert eye-roll* Obviously, some people don’t learn from their mistakes. It turns out that Sheen had the tattoo removed at the behest of his fiancée Brooke Mueller, but we all know how it happened.

Kat Von D

Photo: Kat Von D/Instagram While most celebrities receive something small dedicated to a significant other, Kat Von D did it all for Jesse James; a rather brave move for an on-again, off-again relationship. But, she is a tattoo artist, after all. In honor of his love at the time, Von D had a portrait of James as a young boy tattooed on his ribcage. Although she swore to keep it after the couple split for the last time in 2011, the miami ink star decided to get rid of the tattoo a year later. To be fair though, this thing was a bit scary.

Heidi Klum

Photo: Getty Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal’s breakup has shocked the world, but Klum never imagined having her name tattoo removed after eight years of marriage. After their divorce in 2012, Klum began the healing process and tattoo removal is undoubtedly a painful process all around. After undergoing a few treatments, Klum no longer has a Seal tattoo, but the ink hasn’t completely disappeared. The tattoo also bore her children’s initials with stars, which ultimately remained intact.

Eva Longoria

Photo: Getty/WireImage After Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria celebrated her wedding to basketball star Tony Parker, she marked the occasion with three tattoos dedicated to her new husband. The first, a giant NINE on the back of the neck, referred to Parker’s jersey number; the second, a small 07-07-07 on the wrist, was the day the couple got married. The third, Parker’s initials, is hidden somewhere on his body. After their divorce in 2010, Longoria waited two years to have them all removed.

Melanie Griffith

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than seeing two of your most beloved stars divorce. Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas were one of the sexiest couples of the 90s. Griffith even had Antonio tattooed on her arm in a heart to show her love for her then-husband. When the couple broke up in 2014, she removed her name from the heart, perhaps making way for a new love to fill that spot? The star sported an empty heart at the 2014 Italian Film Festival.

Johnny Depp

Quite possibly one of the worst (and most famous) tattoo alterations in celebrity tattoo history, Johnny Depp had Winona Forever on his right shoulder during their relationship in the early 90s. Clearly (and sadly) this sentiment was not prophetic. In 1994, after the couple separated, Depp had the last two letters of the first name Ryders removed, creating a motto Wino Forever. He then said Playboy that the tattoo was actually a bit more specific.

Kaley Cuoco

I was sure you all already knew this, but let these celebrity mistakes be a lesson in what not to do! The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is living proof. The star marked the date of her marriage to her ex, Ryan Sweeting on her back. In an Instagram post, Cuoco documented her updated body art, stating, Note to self, don’t tag your body with future wedding dates. His new art appears to be an insect with specific symbolism. The deep, meaningful, larger-than-life meaning behind this beautiful piece of ink, is He covered the last, she captioned.

Heather Locklear

Photo: Getty We all know actress Heather Locklear from her time in the hit 90s drama, Melrose Square. Some may even remember her time with actor David Spade in the 90s. Turns out Locklear got a Finch tattoo on his ankle, a reference to the famous Spades character on his hit TV sitcom, just shoot me. Although most of the tattoo is still intact, only the Finch part has been removed, and we could very well add.

Keith Urban

Photo: Getty We all know Australian country star Keith Urban is married and madly in love with his wife Nicole Kidman, but it turns out the rocker was related to model Niki Taylor and they both had matching tattoos! Displaying the term Amor Vincit Omnia, translating to Love Conquers All in Latin, might seem like a better choice compared to most stars getting their lover’s name tattooed. Urban ultimately decided to cover the tattoo in flames when he reunited with Kidman, a possible homage to his fiery nature.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is famous for her antics and of course, being self-taught, but when it comes to related tattoos, Jenner is no stranger. We all know how her relationship with Tyga went, including the cute ankle tattoo she got in honor of her love for him. While Jenner went simple with a tiny little t, in honor of Tyga, she’s now changed it to read la, a possible homage to the city she calls home and possibly the best modification of a relationship tattoo we’ve seen.

Pink Amber

Amber Rose is known for her killer look, her distinctive look, and, sadly, some of her relationships. The model/actress and mother has officially called it quits with her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa, who she split from in 2014. Rose recently chose to cover up the rappers face tattoo on her left arm with an all-time favorite rock legend, Slash. Before that, she covered her face tattoo with roses. In times like this, it’s always good to be savvy and innovative.

Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter won’t always have Paris. In 2004, after his split from Paris Hilton, the singer got a skull and crossbones tattoo to conceal the Parisian tattoo he got on his wrist in honor of his then-girlfriend. The couple dated for seven months, but broke up just three weeks after the Backstreet Boy got a tattoo. But does he miss the ink? No, (I don’t regret the tattoo) because I love (Paris), he said. Shell always has a place in my heart.

Rihanna

Is there a stronger warrior than Rihanna? During her relationship with Chris Brown, the singer got a small group of stars tattooed on her back of the neck and had one to match. Since the breakup, she had added more stars, proving that adding a positive to a negative is always better. The singer has over 20 tattoos and had admitted they were becoming quite addictive. I like hanging out in tattoo shops. I am so intrigued by tattoos. It’s a whole culture, and I study it. Sometimes I go there with friends, or alone. I rush, but I don’t care. I don’t take security.