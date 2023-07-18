Studios cut down trees that shaded Hollywood strikers amid brutal heat wave





Hollywood executives are throwing shade at striking workers by removing the canopy of trees along their picket line. Critics are calling out Universal Pictures for apparently chopping down trees that provided their striking writers and actors with much-needed shade amid scorching summer temperatures. Actor chris stephens took to Twitter on Monday to express his disappointment with the studio’s decision to prune the plants amid their demonstration. “Quick kudos to the good people at @UniversalPics for pruning the trees that gave shade to our picket line just before a week of over 90 degrees,” Stephens sarcastically writing. Alongside the tweet, the artist shared a photo of the trees looking bare and leafless. The ongoing writers’ strike began on May 2 and the workers were joined by the actors’ union SAGAFTRA on July 14. The viral post prompted angry – but also hilarious – responses from his supporters regarding Universal’s act of tree assault. “It’s so shady”, a joked. “Whoever ‘pruned’ these trees may have just killed a group of trees on city property that weren’t theirs. Be prepared for a fine and penalties,” someone intervened. “Nobody prunes in July”, another claims. A critic ruminated“Tree starvation is about as symbolic as it gets. They send a message. The question is, who is listening? »





The ongoing writers’ strike began on May 2 and the workers were joined by the actors’ union SAGAFTRA on July 14. Reuters A few others mentioned California “tree law” and accused the studios of violating a measure to keep the streets beautiful. In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal claimed tree work is simply an annual ritual at this time of year. “We understand that the Ficus safety tree pruning we performed on Barham Blvd. created unintended challenges for protesters, that was not our intention. In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees every year at this time of year to ensure the canopies are light before the high wind season,” they wrote. “We support the WGA and SAG’s right to protest and are working to provide some shade cover. We continue to communicate openly with local union leaders to work together during this time. » According to San Diego real estate law firm, Equity Legal LLP, the tree law explains that a city can only extract a shrub if it is perceived as blocking another entity. They can also only remove a tree if it violates a fire zone or other local ordinances. Individuals – as well as organizations – can face heavy fines if they disobey the law. Fines can be imposed between $5.00 and $200.00 and even jail terms that last no more than 50 days can also occur.





The Writers Guild of America has gone on strike in recent months amid a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Getty Images The pruning of trees is also an ecological issue because it is also necessary to avoid thinning them in the middle to the end of the summer, according to the Los Angeles Times. This act should be circumvented because one “can induce an out-of-season growth spurt, which can make some species, such as the ficus, vulnerable to frost damage.” “Hot weather pruning can also delay or shorten dormancy in deciduous trees and is particularly damaging to eucalypts and pines,” the publication notes. The Post has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/18/studios-cut-trees-that-shaded-hollywood-strikers-amid-brutal-heatwave/

