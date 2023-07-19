Entertainment
Daily Mail and NY Post open fire in hilarious little war
This report is featured in this week’s edition of Entrust, the newsletter pulling the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, advice and complaints here.
A long-standing feud between the Daily Mail and the New York Post peaked with both outlets apparently asking editors to avoid mentioning, attributing or linking to the other, Confider learned.
The two hugely popular tabloids have long fought over the same stories and have often resisted acknowledging their rivals. But their reinforcement heated up last month, said four people familiar with the situation, when the Job initially failed to credit THE To post as first reporting a lawsuit claiming professional golf star Greg Norman and his wife organized a drunken party where an underage girl was sexually assaulted.
THE Job later added a creditbut the grudges persisted, with To post leaders quietly ordering press personnel to stop logging into the Job.
Do you like what you read ? Subscribe to the Confider newsletter here and get great reporting from The Daily Beast’s media teams straight to your inbox every Monday night.
The Cold War turned hot again last week, however, when the To post then did not credit the Job for his interview with the wife of a Long Island man who stripped in a Vegas casino and danced on a poker table after hitting a one-legged player.
THE To post added later a credit after annoyed Job brass reached out, but the paper eventually decided to issue a similar edict to its editors.
Friday, the JobEditor-in-Chief Lia Eustachewich said the policy in an emailed note to staff and obtained and reviewed by Confider: Going forward, we will not attribute or link to the Daily Mail in our stories, she wrote. Any issues, please contact me directly. THANKS.
A To post the insider told Confider: The credit for the story goes both ways. The Greg Norman story was the last straw in the Mail because there wasn’t even an attribution let alone a hyperlink.
Neither the Job nor the To post responded to requests for comment, but Confider is happy to host a peacemaking summit so these two tabloids can embrace and reconcile.
Subscribe to the Confider newsletter here and get great reporting from The Daily Beast’s media teams straight to your inbox every Monday night.
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-mail-ny-post-open-235328816.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Daily Mail and NY Post open fire in hilarious little war
- Build a new life in Greater Des Moines with digital literacy resources
- Trump loses it over letter saying he is target of Jan. 6 Jack Smiths investigation
- nda: NDA is not an alliance of constraint but of contribution; no party is big or small in this alliance, says PM Modi
- Turkey’s Erdogan lands in UAE as part of Gulf tour
- Studios cut down trees that shaded Hollywood strikers amid brutal heat wave
- Media Selects Pre-Season 2023 Pac-12 All-Conference Football Team
- MAINS London by Skepta will present its new collection at London Fashion Week
- PDI-P respects Jokowi’s decision on new Cabinet appointment: Hasto – Politics
- Celebrities who got rid of their relationship tattoos
- CyDeploy receives vote of confidence from Google for Startups
- Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the new attack on Russia’s main bridge