In Hawaii, striking actors and writers rally in solidarity over calls for better pay





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — As the summer box office season resumes, Hollywood remains essentially shut down. The comedians’ union strike is now entering its second week. And on Monday, a contingent of the Hawaiis Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists came together in solidarity with members of the Writers Guild of America. They’re not asking for the moon, said SAG-AFTRA member Dennis Chun. They ask for a little decency and respect here on Earth. This is why I am proud to be at their side. With 50 years in the industry and appearances on Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI, Dennis Chun is a veteran actor. Although he has been successful, the vast majority of SAG-AFTRA members are ordinary workers and a reliable paycheck is a struggle. He says that to qualify for health insurance, actors must earn $26,000 a year. Some 86% of union members earn less than that. You have to make sure your rent is paid, Chun said. Yeah, you did a show and you got a residual check for $600 that’s got to last five months or you got another job. It’s a hard life, but it’s a life we ​​love. Chun is one of 1,200 SAG-AFTRA members in Hawaii and one of 160,000 nationwide seeking what they call a fair deal with better pay, ongoing residuals, and protections surrounding artificial intelligence. With the arrival of AI, there are even fewer opportunities because they will be able to clone all these images here, Chun said. They can clone them all. put them in their cameras and can use them for all eternity and they will pay each of them a day’s work. The Writers Guild of America has been waging a similar battle since early May, when thousands took to the picket line. We’re all asking for a very reasonable slice of the pie to continue feeding our families and continuing to do the things we love, said WGA member Noah Evslin. For the most part, being able to do a job without having to do a second, third, or fourth job just to do the job that we all do and we do it well. The two unions are trying to negotiate with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers talks which have not resulted in much progress. AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA rejected an offer of historic salary and residual increases and reports indicate it does not expect to resume negotiations with the WGA until the fall. It’s painful, says Evslin. It’s painful. We come here and we talk, Lilo and Stitch talk about ohana. The feeling of family. Were in Hawaii and there is no ohana. there is no family. The Hawaiian chapter of SAG-AFTRA will hold a rally Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

