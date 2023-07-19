This is an edition of Atlantic A daily newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

Last week, the roughly 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May. As my colleague Xochitl Gonzalez said, The Hollywood machine has officially stopped. I chatted with Xochitl about who really broke Hollywood.

First, here are three new stories from Atlantic:

Ignoring the C-suite

Writing about Hollywood strikes yesterday, my colleague Xochitl Gonzalez, himself a screenwriter on strike, coined the term Ignoring the C-suite to explain what is happening in the world of entertainment. Hollywood CEOs saw the success of Netflix and rushed to copy a model unsure if it was sustainable, one that relied on constantly churning out new (and expensive) entertainment content created by syndicated talent, she explained. They were wrong about the company, but they were even more wrong about assuming the workforce would comply. I called Xochitl to discuss how entertainment executives got it so wrong and whether she and her fellow strikers have any hope right now.

Fatal Isabelle: What was the big mistake C-suite executives made when they got into streaming?

Xochitl Gonzalez: I remember especially during the time of COVID, these things were obviously in the works, but all of a sudden everyone was in an arms race to rush into a streaming platform. At that time, I was working on a pilot adaptation of my first novel. My first thought was, How is it sustainable? It didn’t seem like a pattern that could work, let alone be adapted over and over and over again.

Now the leaders realize that this model does not make money, which I do not deny. I think it’s hard to say you’re going broke and going broke when you see such well-paid executives, and it’s even more hilarious that even laypeople can see that would be a tough model to follow. Now executives say they can’t afford to pay for talent. But they designed a model that basically leveraged a contract, it was a workaround for how actors and writers had always been paid, through residuals.

Isabella: Explain this workaround.

Xochitl: The actors on Friendsfor example, are so rich because of all the different places that Friends was licensed and watched on cable and broadcast TV. Now that Friends is streaming on Max, actors earn much, much less on this platform. In the past, no one had a substantial problem with the idea that if a show is viewed well, the writers and actors should see part of it, because we created it. It is not a new idea that have been introduced. Were just trying to fix the way the new system exploited a loophole.

Isabella: Do you have hope for the strike?

Xochitl: I do. Many of the concerns of the SAG and the WGA overlap. I think a lot of people don’t always realize this and maybe it’s especially true for SAG, but a lot of people who are able to make a living as an actor or a screenwriter are middle class people. The lion’s share of people don’t rake the dough. The fact that these issues are so existential makes people more resolute. The last time we went on strike together, we achieved absolutely historic gains. So I’m hopeful, but I’m worried in the short term. There’s a food bank in LA that works free groceries worth over $300 for SAG members. There are people who need those free groceries; it’s a challenge.

I think people on the ground are going to hold their own, because it’s not just about being appreciated for your work. It’s about, are we making sure this is a sustainable profession in the future? I think it’s gonna get bloody. This is going to hurt the people on the ground a lot. But at the end of the day, I feel like I was going to win. Mainly because, as I said when I wrote about the WGA, without us, the stories and the performances, what is there?

Related:

Today’s News

Former President Trump said he received a letter inform him that he is a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into attempts to nullify the 2020 presidential election, creating the possibility of another indictment.

An American soldier broke up of a border tour group and raced in North Korea; he is believed to be in custody.

According to an email obtained by news organizations, Texas medical troopers from the state Department of Public Safety we said of pushing people attempting to cross the southern border into the Rio Grande River and denying them water amid extreme heat.

Dispatches

Work in progress: Researchers at UC San Francisco have published the largest representative survey of homeless people in more than 25 years, writes Jerusalem Demsas. It alludes to the root cause of homelessness.

Discover all our newsletters here.

Evening reading

Atlantic

A Voicebot just left me speechless

By Sahil Desai

It’s not that hard to say my name, Saahil Desai. Saahil: rhymes with sawmill, or at least that gets you 90% there. Desai: like decide with the last piece cut. That’s really it. More often, however, my name is butchered in a menagerie of blunders and blunders. The most common, Sa-heelis at least an honest attempt, unlike its mutant twin, a monosyllabic mess that sounds like seal. Others defy all possible logic. Once a classmate read my name, paused, then confidently said, Hi, Seattle.

Read the article completely.

More than Atlantic

cultural break

Projector images

Read. august bluethe most recent novelist Deborah Levys, pursues an authentic search for self throughout her career.

Show. The fake documentary theater camp (in theaters now) is an endearing ode to creativity and a reminder of the importance of artistic community.

Play our daily crosswords.

Katherine Hu contributed to this newsletter.