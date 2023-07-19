Livestock shows bring competitors to the Ottawa County Fair





OAK HARBOR -Ed and Barb Yakos of Van Wert, both 81, traveled 2 hours to bet on harness racing at the Ottawa County Fair. On Monday, the opening day of the fair, they sat in the grandstand, betting slips in hand, watching seagulls fly overhead and horses fly down the track, hoping they would pick a winner. About an hour into the race, Barb said she was ahead so far today. But a player never tells you when he’s losing, Ed says. Since retiring, Ed and Barb have spent their summers traveling to county fairs across the state. Couple visits 25 to 30 salons per year We cover 25 to 30 shows each year. We always come here to the Ottawa County Fair, Barb said. We love the trip here, and it’s the only place we can see seagulls. Across the fairgrounds, youngsters struggled to keep their lambs in the correct position during 4-H lamb judging. At the end of the event, 14-year-old Karmela Neiderhouse walked away with the Grand Champion Market Lamb ribbon. His sister, 12-year-old Gabriela Neiderhouse, came in fourth overall in market lamb. Both girls, who live in Oak Harbor, also won Champion Born, Bred and Raised ribbons. Karmela said she works with her lamb every day and tends to her skin and legs to prepare her for competition. I spend a lot of time in the barn in the summer, Karmela said. It’s kind of my sport in the summer. Despite the hours of work Karmela put into her lamb, she was still surprised to have won. I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m happy, she said. I’m happy for everyone. Opening day went well Heather Hall and Diana Chambers, members of the fair’s board of directors, said the opening day of the fair went well. We didn’t have any blockages, Chamber said. They were excited about the new features visitors will find this year. We have amazing vendors this year. That’s the highest number of food vendors we’ve had in a long time, Hall said. Chambers said there were also a few new merchants among non-food sellers. There’s a man selling a set of waterless pots and a livestock equipment business, she said. Inside the commercial building, Eric Graber, who identifies himself as The Toledo Tupper-Guy, sold Tupperware, including a new line made from recycled plastic and fresh fruit and vegetable storage containers. When I signed up, they told me they hadn’t had a Tupperware at the fair in 10 years, he said. The Ottawa County Fair continues through Sunday. Admission is $6 and includes the rides. Children 8 and under are free. Free daily entertainment includes an exotic petting zoo, pig races and chainsaw carving demonstrations. Upcoming grandstand entertainment includes the Twisted Metal Demolition Derby on Friday and OSTPA Tractor and Truck Pulls on Saturday. For a complete schedule, visit ottawacountyfair.org. Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at [email protected].

