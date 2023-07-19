Entertainment
Actor Jason Weaver reveals his childhood earnings went into a trust I couldn’t touch until I turned 18
Jason Weaver is a generational talent. Period.
From the role of Marcus Henderson on the hit sitcom Smart Guy to the singing voice of Simba in the original The Lion King, to playing a young Michael Jackson and beyond, Weaver has been making boss moves in the industry since a young age. Plus, he has no plans to give up anytime soon as he continues to age gracefully.
As previously reported by AfroTech, the ATL actor revealed that his mother encouraged him to turn down an initial $2 million offer to voice all the singing for the character Simba in Disneys The Lion King, which debuted in theaters in 1994. Instead, his mother encouraged him to go for royalties so he could see a real return on his investment.
First business lessons
Ever since I was a kid, my mom instilled in me the importance of understanding that this is a business, Weaver said. AfroTech during a seated interview. She instilled in me the importance of understanding that this is a business and understanding your work within it. Now, you know, you can have fun reciting lines and playing characters, but when it’s all said and done, if you’re going to do it, that’s how you’re going to put food on the table for you and your family.
He continued: From the gate, business has always been at the forefront of what my family is and how we navigate through it because I also have other family members in the music industry who are hugely successful, so that’s always been the foundation of how we move through the industry.
The Chicago native always carried the lessons of his mother and family members, who helped him navigate entertainment industry, with him from the start.
This likely played a part in the business and financial decisions he made, including not touching his first royalty check.
How he spent his first check
He entered into a trust, Weaver recalled. Because I couldn’t touch it until I was 18, a lot of the money I made as a kid. I just didn’t touch it.
He also shared details on how he spent it.
He added, I think one of my first major purchases when I got to touch it was like a Honda Passport, or something like that, like one of my first cars. I’m not one of those people who needs a lot of frills. Im very low maintenance and don’t like to attract a lot of attention.
Although Weaver admitted to splurging on a few chains to freeze his neck with some of the money he’d earned over the years, he was quick to add that it didn’t take him long to sell the jewelry because it attracted unwanted attention.
Embrace the era of the grown man
As Weaver turns 44 on July 18, he notes his overall outlook on life is different.
I will be 44 in the next few days, he said at the time of the interview. My son is 22 years old. Im an adult now, so thats different. My whole approach to not just acting, but just create content, in general, it’s about having ownership of whatever I’m involved in.
Today, Weaver is still committed to sharing his gifts and talents with the world and even aspires to reach out in the tech industry to help other creatives like him as they strive to retain ownership of their creative ideas.
