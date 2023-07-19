Entertainment
As Hollywood Goes Wild With Strikes, Vanderpump Rules Movies
In many ways, it was a typical Friday in Los Angeles: At the Petit Ermitage, a secluded West Hollywood hotel covered in verdant vines, Hollywood producers lounged by the rooftop pool, languidly smoking cigarettes.
A few blocks away, a cluster of restaurants WeHoTomTom, SUR and the yet-to-open Something About Her, all made famous by hit reality TV stars Bravo Vanderpump Rulesbuzzed with activity, both outside and inside.
But there has been a disturbance in the force. Rather than trading Cannes stories, the producers posted at the Petit Ermitage on Friday were all lamenting the just-announced SAG-AFTRA strike that was rocking the industry.
The day before, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said the actors union would join the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May, in the battle for higher residuals and the fight against the encroaching threat of AI in Hollywood. The union is trying to negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after its last contract expired on July 12.
With the start of the strike last week, the production of many high-profile television and film projects, including several at Marvel Studios as well as the eighth Impossible mission movieimmediately stopped.
Meanwhile, the production of the next season of Vanderpump Rules, a show originally conceived as a spin-off focusing on restaurants owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, began in June and is still ongoing. Cast members Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix were photographed filming scenes at an LA thrift store earlier this month. In the past week alone, Scheana Shay has been seen screaming to Tom Sandoval for a scene shot at SUR; Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump were spotted filming at TomTom; and Sandoval was captured crying alone at SUR as the cameras rolled and Madix, his ex-partner, sitting a few meters away.
Why does Sandoval always manage to cry on camera in the middle of the strike? Because VRP (as well as others unscripted programs and variety shows, including The voice And AmericaI have talent) is covered under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code or the National Code of Practice for Network Television Broadcasting. A new network code contract was ratified last summer for work on reality showsoap operas and talk shows, and the contract does not expires until 2024which means that at present, the production of all these programs can go ahead.
With scripted programming on an indefinite hiatus, studios may have to rely even more heavily on unscripted reality shows to carry them through the drought.
Enter Vanderpump Rules. The 10th season which has just ended has been, by all accounts, the most explosive of all time, obtaining record ratings: season 10 has reached 11.4 million total viewers And VRP became the most watched cable series in 2023 among 18-49 year olds.
The revelation that Sandoval was cheating on Madix with Raquel Leviss, the 28-year-old former fiancé of another Cast member James Kennedy ripped through cultural awareness in March after only a few episodes of Season 10 aired, fueling huge ratings. The scandal even had its own catchy nickname: Scandoval.
As they log their hours for season 11, the Vanderpump Rules stars are hounded by stubborn paparazzi and rabid fans while filming TV episodes that won’t even air until next year. The fourth wall has indeed been broken.
On Saturday, a well-dressed couple lingered outside Something About Her, the highly anticipated sandwich shop launched by Madix and Maloney. The couple, which is tall Vanderpump Rules fans, had just visited SUR, and later, they said, they were going to dinner at TomTom and trying to spot the cast members filming.
The stars of Vanderpump Rules, of course, benefiting from that kind of inflated attention, as well as their ability to continue working in the midst of a strike that has rocked the rest of the TV industry. However, this comes with less than ideal working conditions. Last week, a fan of the show was seen yelling at Sandoval and fellow actor Tom Schwartz as the two filmed a scene at TomTom. Meanwhile, Leviss, the actor who had an affair with Sandoval, received such a torrent of hate after their clandestine relationship was revealed to have checked into a mental health facility shortly after filming the Season 10 reunion in April. She stayed in treatment for two months.
Leviss is linked to the 11th season of Vanderpump Rules due to an existing contract with congratulations, TMZ reported during the weekend. But she hasn’t started filming the scenes for the new season yet because she’s still renegotiating possible terms of her contract, her representative told TMZ.
Sources said The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that the main actors of Vanderpump Rules each earns around $25,000 per episode since signing new contracts in 2017 and 2018. But the runaway success of the 10th season may have boosted that number significantly, as cast members like Leviss presumably try to leverage their Scandoval roles into bigger paychecks.
For now, however, Vanderpump Rules carry on as usual. Peter Madrigal, SUR’s longtime director and a reliable voice of reason on the show, held court with a glass of wine near the end of his shift at the restaurant on Saturday, giving off the good-natured but harassed vibes of a seasoned restaurant industry professional.
Who is Lisa Vanderpump? Madrigal fell for a group of friends who inquired about the show.
Asked by The Daily Beast if he personally filmed any scenes from Season 11, Madrigal objected, saying, Well, see.
We’ve been dealing with this for years, he added of the intense curiosity the show faced this summer. Were always busy.
But when asked if an increased number of customers eager to listen in on outrageous conversations had caused any disruption lately, Madrigal acknowledged that things had been brutal.
I’m not even a series veteran, Madrigal said. I should be retired at this point.
