The fair goes fast Posted at 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Just weeks before the Mower County Fair, Chairman of the Board Kevin Finley sits down and explains what makes it so special

It was a relatively calm day at the Mower County Fairgrounds Monday morning. A few works were visible here and there but otherwise the grounds were vacant of pitches and sounds to come.

The pitches are nearly ready, Fair Board Chairman Kevin Finley said later in the morning. were getting ready. We would set up pens for the cattle, we would just shoot to make sure the electricity was working, the water was flowing.

There’s still just under a month to go until the 2023 Mower County Fair officially kicks off Aug. 8-13, but like any other year, Finley and the rest of the board and staff are excited.

Eventually, carnival rides and more will start arriving from other fairs, including Olmsted, Freeborn and Steele counties, and activity around barns and buildings will continue to build.

It’s like anything. You’re excited about the upcoming fair and the activity and community involvement and all of that, Finley said. The longer you’ve been on the board, the easier it becomes to be. As you walk into the field, you keep thinking, is there something missing in this building? Is there anything we can change to improve it?

Each year, the Mower County Fair is one of, if not the largest, year-round event in the county, requiring a staggering amount of work to provide people with the best six days of the year.

Part of this work is about balance, as the board works in both the new and the old.

This year, Finley is particularly excited about three of the new events coming to the fair.

One of the biggest of these additions is the Thorni Ridge Exotic Petting Zoo, which will house 75 animals in a 100-foot-by-100-foot tent and will be located near the carnival.

There will also be camel rides.

Another new addition will be a dinosaur-themed Jurassic Kingdom Lockdown, a puppet show that will bring dinosaurs to life three times a day.

In the grandstand, the fair has added autocross to the Wednesday evening slot. Similar to motocross, drivers will take their cars on a course featuring jumps and ramps.

All of these, Finley hopes, will increase what people have come to know and expect from the fair each year.

That’s one of the biggest challenges of growth, of change, is having something new to bring people out, while keeping the tradition alive, Finley said.

This balance has played out in the music the fair has offered over the years. In years past, the fair has attempted to bring musical acts into the stands, but constraints have made future musical offerings difficult.

We would really like to have music at some point, but the cost of all that we just can’t justify,” Finley said, acknowledging that keeping the fair admission-free is one of every fair’s biggest successes.

To compensate for this, Finley said the board has beefed up musical performances on smaller stages, including Fair Square Stage and Purple Ribbon Plaza.

We put a little more money into the Fair Square free scene so we could have a little more entertainment there, Finley said. We also tried to put a few more popular bands in the Beer Garden than people are looking for. It’s the way of growing that helps justify the costs a bit.

In the stands, people can expect what they’ve come to enjoy in recent years: Motokazie on Tuesdays, NTPA Tractor Pull on Thursdays, two nights of Great Frontier Bull Riding on Friday and Saturday nights, and the Masters of Disaster show on Sundays to round out the fair.

For many, however, the fair settles firmly into farming traditions and 4-Hers animal shows are brewing year-round.

It’s always good, Finley said. The children get carried away. I showed up here when I was in 4-H as a kid in the 80’s. A lot of us showed up when we were kids, now our children or even our grandchildren are here. The fair, in many ways, is a family reunion. People you see once a year, but you see them at the fair. You’re kind of connected for the whole week.

New or old, Finley’s main hope is that people have a few days of fun with them when the rides are closed, the last mini donut is sold and the final ribbon is given away.

It’s a huge community event and it doesn’t matter if you’re in Austin, Minnesota or Austin, Texas. In each state in the United States, the fair is usually the largest community event in that county throughout the year.

You look back and hope it was a success.