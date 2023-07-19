Tom Cruise backs striking actors in surprise appearance on Zoom call





The Hollywood actors’ strike just got the support of one of its most famous A-listers: Tom Cruise. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star supported SAG-AFTRA in a surprise appearance during a negotiation session between the actors union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) via Zoom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 61-year-old is said to have rallied behind the artificial intelligence takeover in a statement now echoed by thousands of actors and entertainers in Hollywood, who are striking with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over the first time in over six decades. Cruise jumped on the call in a desperate attempt to get the AMPTP to reassess its stance on AI in the age of TV and movie streaming. The actor’s latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ film came to a halt following the strike, as did dozens of other high-profile projects, including the ‘Avatar’ sequel, ‘Gladiator 2’ and ‘Deadpool 3’. “.





Tom Cruise recently made a surprise appearance at the theater to celebrate “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” at AMC Sunset Place 24 on July 11, 2023, in South Miami, Florida. Getty Images for Paramount Pictures During the Zoom call, Cruise also addressed the guild’s stance on stunt performers, according to the outlet. The actor asked the AMPTP to allow the artists to continue their press tours after the strike, due to the “fragile state of cinemas” following the pandemic. He said promoting the films was just as “important” to the actors as it was to the studio, the outlet adds. The union protecting Hollywood’s biggest names joined screenwriters on the picket line on Thursday after voting to halt production in the entertainment industry, which could lead to a shortage of shows and movies in the near future.





SAG-AFTRA cast and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States, July 17, 2023. Reuters SAG-AFTRA voted unanimously to stop working after their contract expired and talks broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents streaming giants like Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others. The strike marks the first time the 160,000-strong SAG-AFTRA has quit film and television jobs since 1980. The actors’ and screenwriters’ strike is the first joint strike in more than six decades. Both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are demanding higher salaries and residuals in the age of streaming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/18/tom-cruise-backs-striking-actors-in-surprise-appearance-during-zoom-call/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos