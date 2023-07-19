SAG cast strike news: Universal accused of pruning trees to remove shade from picketing actors and writers





1689726644 Will the Emmys be affected by the strike? Last week, the nominations for the 2023 Emmys were announced, with Succession And The last of us leading the pack. Typically, the awards ceremony takes place in September and is broadcast live, but there may be a delay this year as strike rules prohibit members from participating in various promotional events, including award shows. A final decision should be made at the end of July. Read the full list of nominees here. Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong in Succession’ (HBO/Sky) HBO’s The White Lotus also picked up a slew of nominations Inga ParkelJuly 19, 2023 01:30 1689724844 Brian Cox says the actors’ strike could last until the end of the year In an interview with Sky News on Friday (July 15), the 77-year-old British actor said the strike could get very, very nasty and last for some time. He said: They will take us to the edge and will probably have to go to the edge. Cox also addressed actors’ concerns about the use of AI in film and television production, such as the use of artificial intelligence to write scripts or generate actor likenesses without consent. We don’t know how well it can work, he said. He’s the boogeyman, he really is the boogeyman. Inga ParkelJuly 19, 2023 01:00 1689723044 What can you do to support strike efforts? For those who wish to support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strike, there are several things you can do. While it may seem counterintuitive, you shouldn’t cancel your streaming subscriptions, actor Dave Wallace tweeted. In fact, he argued that doing the exact opposite would actually be more favorable. Meanwhile, Neil Gaiman addressed a fan on Tumblr who asked him if he was going to see Barbie in theaters would cross the picket line and whether they would have to wait until the strike was resolved. No, it’s not crossing a picket line to see anything, the good omens the author replied. Continuing to see your films, watch your shows, stream your favorites is one of the best ways to support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA at this time. He explained that consuming content helps enormously in showing studios the value of the work of writers and actors. If you don’t go, it hurts the writers and the actors, Gaiman said. Studios can say, Well, actually Barbie only earned X dollars, Oppenheimer only made $Y dollars, only so many thousand people watched good omens 2obviously there is not enough money for everyone. See the things you want to see with reckless abandon, he encouraged. Inga ParkelJuly 19, 2023 12:30 a.m. 1689721244 Ronald Reagan led the actors in Hollywood’s first double strike 63 years ago While the ongoing double strike, which effectively shut down Hollywood, is a historic event, it is not the first of its kind. In 1960, the industry experienced its first joint walkout between the Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Screenwriters Union (Writers Guild of America). The strike was led by Ronald Reagan, who was then president of the SAG, years before his US presidency. The WGA first went on strike, beginning on January 16, 1960, before SAG-AFTRA began its own strike on March 7, 1960. While the latter ended the picketing on April 18, 1960, the first strike lasted until June 12, 1960. Inga ParkelJuly 19, 2023 12:00 a.m. 1689719444 Mark Ruffalo rages against Hollywood’s big cats Actor Mark Ruffalo has urged fellow stars to work with independent producers, following news that SAG-AFTRA will soon sign interim agreements with truly independent producers that will allow many of them to carry out projects during the strike, as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. Then we just do what we always do, create great content and they can buy it, or we take it down ourselves and WE share those sales,” he tweeted. They have created an empire of billionaires and believe that we are worthless. As they hang around the billionaire boys’ summer camps laughing like fat cats, we’re organizing a new world for the working people. Inga ParkelJuly 18, 2023 11:30 p.m. 1689717644 Every TV Show and Movie Affected by Historic Hollywood Shutdown Following Hollywood’s historic shutdown caused by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in hitting streamers and studios, the list of affected TV shows and movies has grown. Discover the impacted projects here. Quinta Brunson, Melanie Lynskey and Nick of Big Mouth (ABC, Showtime and Netflix) Industry-wide output hit by protests Inga ParkelJuly 18, 2023 11:00 p.m. 1689716536 Universal Studios Gets Heat For Supposedly Cutting Down Trees That Gave Shade To SAG Strikers In 90-Degree Weather Universal Studios has received backlash for allegedly pruning trees that shaded striking actors and writers, shielding them from California’s high temperatures. Los Angeles strike and pruned trees (Getty Images and Twitter) The Los Angeles Picketers are scattered across multiple studios Inga ParkelJuly 18, 2023 10:42 p.m. 1689708636 California Rep. Adam Schiff joins Los Angeles picketers California’s U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff joined the Los Angeles picketers Monday (July 17) in the fight for working people, who he says should share in the nation’s prosperity. Inga ParkelJuly 18, 2023 8:30 p.m. 1689706836 Equity stands in full solidarity with sister union SAG-AFTRA In response to strike calls from SAG-AFTRA, after negotiations with the AMPTP over fair wages and higher residual payments failed, its sister union Equity, which represents the performing arts and entertainment industries in the UK, shared a statement of solidarity. Equity fully supports our sister union in its claim and the action its council has agreed to take. Equity is also experiencing bullish hirers trying to undermine its collectively bargained deals. SAG-AFTRA has our full solidarity in this fight, Equity General Secretary Paul W Fleming said in a statement. Inga ParkelJuly 18, 2023 8:00 p.m. 1689705036 When will the actors’ strike end? Following the recent decision by the Screen Actors Guilds (SAG-AFTRA) to join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in the studio strike that effectively shut down Hollywood, an important question arises: how long will this last? (AP) SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher says the actors union is looking for the long term Inga ParkelJuly 18, 2023 7:30 p.m.

