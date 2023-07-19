Extended evening hours returning to Disney Hollywood Studios in September and October





Extended evening hours will return to Disney Studios Hollywood this fall, for the months of September and October. These extended hours provide an opportunity for guests at select Walt Disney World Hotels and Walt Disney World Affiliates to spend more time in the parks. Extended evening hours at Hollywood Studios THE Walt Disney World official website shared details of dates and participating attractions. Extended hours will be available: September 30

October 5

October 11

October 19

October 25 Here are all the stations that honor a customer’s ability to use overtime. Participating attractions include: Alien whirling saucers

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n Roller Coaster with Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours The Adventures Continue

Toy Story mania!

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Be advised: Walt Disney World does not guarantee that this list of attractions will be exactly the same when the actual parties arrive, and there is always the possibility of temporary delays or malfunctions. Jollywood Nights Also this fall before winter, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host Disney Jollywood Nights, an all-new separately ticketed event in November and December. This event will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select evenings between November 11 and December 20, 2023. All dates and prices have already been announced. Attractions open after hours during the holiday will include Slinky Dog Dash, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Note: Rise of the Resistance will use a virtual queue during Jollywood Nights. It’s a vacation vibe like you’ve never felt before, says Disney. Sparkling sets, sounds of modern beats set to classic holiday tunes, flavors of craft cocktails and decadent dishes. It’s nostalgic and its glitz and glam galore. Get ready to dress up in your glamorous or festive holiday style, dance the night away to happy mashups, treat yourself to divine treats and bubbling spirits, and take selfies with iconic characters in this festive new event. Different entertainment areas in the park will be inspired by different genres. You’ll be welcomed to Disney Jollywood Nights with a DJ playing a medley of holiday tunes.

Commissary Lane is about to come alive with a bustling Latin street fair.

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will be hosting a live holiday special at the Theater of the Stars with some of their Disney friends.

The Hyperion Theater will also host a special The Nightmare Before Christmas show.

Also, prepare to encounter glitz and glamor galore at two limited-capacity entertainment experiences, a jazz lounge at the Hollywood Brown Derby and an evening at the Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard.

End the night and enjoy the return of a festive favourite, Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! Fantastic ! will still be played for daytime guests prior to the start of Disney Jollywood Nights events on those nights. Are you planning to visit Walt Disney World at this time? Let us know what you think of this returning offer in the comments, along with your thoughts on Jollywood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2023/07/hollywood-studios-extended-hours-return/

