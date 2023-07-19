Scientific Games Expands Lottery Gaming License Agreement for Iconic Warner Bros. Brands Entertainment | Business





The Company Will Exclusively Offer Highly Anticipated GAME OF THRONES Digital Lottery and Retail Games ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Science games announces a new exclusive multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment will bring the world’s leading entertainment and media company’s iconic brands to digital and retail lottery games. The expanded partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment offers limited worldwide rights to iconic film and television brands, including CADDYSHACK, ELF, FRIENDS, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S VACATION, THE WIZARD OF OZ and WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. The global lottery company also announced this week the long-awaited addition of the epic GAME OF THRONES brand, now available for the first time in retail and digital lottery games. In fiscal year 2022, licensed branded games created by Scientific Games for U.S. lotteries accounted for $2.7 billion in retail sales. Renowned for its science-based products and solutions that generate maximum revenue for lottery programs, the company applies advanced consumer research techniques to rate a brand by Power Index, which is a measure of the intensity of “liking” a brand possesses. Kyle Rogers, Vice President of North American Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, “We are thrilled to offer digital and retail games for these legendary Warner Bros. film and television brands. Discovery, highlighted by the recent exciting announcement of GAME OF THRONES. We have enjoyed a very successful partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment over the years and continue to expand this great partnership. Scientific Games began its relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in 2009, launching the company’s first THE WIZARD OF OZ licensed brand for the Kansas Lottery. To date, 16 lotteries around the world have launched THE WIZARD OF OZ games, including instant, FastPlay and digital scratch games. In recent years, the WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET instant scratch game has surpassed $1 billion in retail sales and generated approximately $300 million in returns to general funds and beneficiary programs in the 18 participating states such as education, senior care and the environment. The first instant play linked to WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET with a prize opportunity of up to $1 billion offered the biggest prize in US history. Scientific Games pioneered events for winners of linked games in 2007 and have since produced over 30 major events for the lottery industry. The company offers the largest portfolio of licensed brands in the lottery industry with over 100 properties for digital and retail games. Warner Bros. properties. Discovery are among the most popular brands for improving lottery games worldwide. Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly all North American lotteries. The company is the world’s largest provider of instant scratch games and one of the world’s leading providers of iLottery solutions, digital lottery games, mobile applications, player loyalty programs and customer relationship management programs. TM & 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. 2023 Science Games, LLC. All rights reserved. About science games Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technologies and services to government-sponsored lottery programs around the world. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and innovative retail and digital solutions, we elevate the game every day. We take game design to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines unwavering innovation, performance, and security to responsibly power the industry. For more information, visit Scientificgames.com. About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a global leader in creating, developing, and licensing entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros.’ greatest franchises, stories, and characters. film, television, animation and game studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks worldwide, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With top-notch partners, WBDGTE enables fans around the world to physically immerse themselves in their favorite brands and franchises. Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-expands-lottery-game-licensing-agreement-for-iconic-warner-bros-entertainment-brands-301879616.html SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC

