Why Kate Winslet Called Oppenheimer Actor Robert Downey Jr.





It was a gig he couldn’t lock down with Sher. Robert Downey Jr. revealed to Howard Stern that Kate Winslet couldn’t hold back her contempt for his attempt to impersonate an Englishman during an audition for Nancy Meyers’ 2006 film ‘The Holiday’. During a script read with other actors hoping to land a role — including successful Winslet and Cameron Diaz, and future “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, who, like Downey, didn’t book the gig — Downey and Fallon “were both called in just to fill the seats,” the “Oppenheimer” and “Iron Man” actor recalled. “Jack Black gets his part and Jude Law definitely gets my part, but [Meyers] needed someone to read with the girls, and were sitting there saying, “It’s about to happen for us.” I was like, ‘I must have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point,’ and Winslet was like, ‘That’s the worst British accent I’ve ever heard in my life,'” Downey confessed. “I was like, ‘I’m going to check now, but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar.’





Robert Downey Jr. hilariously failed an audition alongside Jimmy Fallon for Nancy Meyers’ 2006 romantic comedy “The Holiday.” WireImage Fallon, who was also present for Stern’s interview, confessed to being so excited to be in a hotel room reading the script that he would have made the film at the time “at half price” if Jack Black had backed off. The director dropped the pair together, saying they weren’t “a perfect fit,” Downey added. Fallon joked about never auditioning for another role because of embarrassment. “Without a doubt, I’m sitting across from Robert Downey Jr., and I’m going, ‘He’s the best actor I’ve ever met. [from] and I made a scene with my whole life,” he recalled. “It was mind blowing to me and I left the company. I never went back. The romantic comedy ended up starring Black and Law as the love interests of Winslet and Diaz, respectively.





“That’s the worst British accent I’ve ever heard in my life,” Kate Winslet told Downey during the audition. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney





Jack Black (right) got the role of playing Winslet’s love interest, while Jude Law got the role that Downey was vying for. Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection Fallon joked that he got a tattoo of Downey and him – we arm in arm, leaving dejected [after] not be cast in this film. “This movie would have been so much better with you two,” Stern said.

