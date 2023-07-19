Entertainment
CHRONICLE: With Hollywood on strike, new worlds are opening up
In this week’s column, Wendy finds alternatives to reruns and summer replacement shows by following real-life trials and screensavers
If summer TV wasn’t already filled with lame reality shows, game shows and reruns, get ready for more. We are now affected by a strike by Hollywood screenwriters and actors.
Once you’ve watched everything you care about on Netflix, Prime, or various other streaming services, then what? I may have an answer.
I’m sure I’m late to this TV night, but are you all watching YouTube videos? I feel like I discovered a whole underground community.
It all started with my obsession with true crime. I realized that there were entire networks dedicated to live streaming real criminal trials. I knew the really big cases were covered, but I hadn’t realized that a lot of the less publicized ones were also televised.
Not only are there the main streams, but also programs offering analysis from lawyers, FBI profilers, and everyday people with a multitude of opinions.
But be careful, you can get carried away. You find a deal. You get to know the players. You communicate with lawyers, witnesses, family members and journalists.
It can be boring, as the court sometimes is. There is a lot of wasted time, but there are also the days of legal drama and explosive evidence!
When it appears that justice has been done, there is a sense of satisfaction.
This started my journey down the rabbit hole of online videos. But then I branched out.
Did you know there are thousands of home decluttering videos out there? I used to rely on sporadic bouts of Accusers to push me to action. Now I can be shamed, motivated, inspired and educated about the organization anytime, anytime, anywhere.
To be honest, some of the instructors really helped me. I guess at least fifty boxes of donations came out of my house in a few months and at least as many bags of trash.
Here are the top five lessons I learned:
1. Clean as you go. Do the dishes, clean the counter and sort the mail as it comes into the house. Every time you put off odd jobs, it only complicates things.
2. Make decisions. Moving objects from one place to another without taking care of them wastes your time. Should it be saved or thrown away?
3. Make your bed every morning before leaving the bedroom. I rarely made my bed, but it sets up your day with the first realization, however small. Also, once you leave the room, you rarely go back.
4. Start by decluttering things not sentimental. If you start browsing through old photos, scrapbooks, or family heirlooms, it will stop you. Instead, start with pots and pans, kitchen utensils, old papers, or anything that’s broken.
5. Having a bunch of organizing containers won’t help you get organized. You have to do the work. OK, I haven’t learned it yet because I keep buying baskets and bins.
I probably should have stopped while I was progressing. I do not have.
Did you know that there are also hundreds of videos where you literally follow people as they shop? Ordinary people grab a shopping cart and film themselves walking the aisles of thrift stores. They literally pick up different items, show them to the camera, display the price, put them in their cart, and then we, the viewers, follow them home to see their loot. It’s that weird second-hand thrill.
You know what’s foreign? I look at them !
There are other channels where people pass by dollar stores to show the viewer what new products are. They film DIY projects made with inexpensive items. Some of the hosts are really engaging. Many are boring and monotonous. Others are so hyper they may need a sedative. All are intriguing, however.
Its lame? I know. I thought so too, until I got sucked in.
Maybe one day I’ll show you the organizational rack I made from three towel racks, tied together to hold files and my phone.
I may need my own channel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bradfordtoday.ca/local-news/column-with-hollywood-on-strike-new-worlds-open-up-7291058
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CHRONICLE: With Hollywood on strike, new worlds are opening up
- Raider Golf Announces Fall 2023 Schedule
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google tips to improve your business reputation and trust
- Russia will pull out of the Black Sea grain deal hours after it attacked a crucial bridgehead in Crimea
- Constraints Coalition: PM Modi on INDIA
- Surya Paloh calls President Jokowi to ask who Anies Baswedan’s running mate is
- Why Kate Winslet Called Oppenheimer Actor Robert Downey Jr.
- Updated standings after Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 6
- For the 60th anniversary of X-Men, Kith and Marvel teamed up to create new clothes
- Apple and Google blocked from taking cuts from in-app purchases in Australia | Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
- A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Central America in the Pacific Ocean