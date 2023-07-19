Cobweb director Samuel Bodin and young actor Woody Norman deliver the scares

Note: This interview took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike.Something bangs on the wall of eight-year-old Peter’s bedroom every night. Faucet. Faucet. Faucet. What is this? He will soon wish he never found out. Oh, the mean and scary director Samuel Bodin (Marianne, lazy company) weaves in Spider, one of the most innovative horror thrillers to hit the screen in quite some time. The film, which was written by Chris Thomas Devlin, who wrote 2022 Chainsaw Massacre, stars Lizzy Caplan (Fatal attraction, Fleishman is in trouble)Cleopatra Coleman, Antony Starr and young people Norman Woodland in an outstanding performance.





producers of Barbaric And He, the horror story finds Peter obsessed with a mysterious and constant tapping from inside his bedroom wall. His parents (Caplan and Starr in thin, cold form) tell Peter it’s just his imagination. Peter knows better. His parents must be hiding a terrible, potentially dangerous secret, he thinks. It’s quite scary. What follows is far worse than Peter could have imagined.

“The whole script got me excited because it was my first horror movie, and I was really new to that world, so prioritizing one emotion over another really got me excited,” Norman admitted when taking a look at the project. “The story is also quite scary. I liked that.” Woody Norman and director Samuel Bodin shared more about the ambitious film in this exclusive MovieWeb interview.





From the outset, Samuel Bodin and Woody Norman were impressed with Chris Thomas Devlin’s screenplay for Spider. The writer made a dent in Hollywood with the 2022s Chainsaw Massacre, and in Spider, manages to create what the director calls, “a childlike, terrifying story…not bloody and gory, but scary and gritty.”

“I wanted to take that out of reality a bit, you know,” Bodin admitted. “I wanted to create a fairy tale atmosphere, a strange story. When I read the script, Chris Thomas Devlin did a wonderful job of making a good story. I wanted to set this in a universe where there was just this little house and almost everything would happen there.

The house is certainly spooky. After Peter begins to hear tapping on the other side of his bedroom wall, he tries to find refuge at school. A compassionate teacher (Cleopatra Coleman) seems like an ally. The other children? Not really. Peter is bullied at school and placed under strict surveillance at home by his parents, whose behavior grows increasingly suspicious as the days pass. That the events of the film take place around Halloween is a nice touch – pumpkins, creaky doors, spooky wallpaper. Poor impressionable Pierre.

When audiences finally discover what’s behind Peter’s bedroom wall, the filmmaker takes bold steps to create something downright memorable. “It’s mostly practical effects,” Bodin explained of the creative process here. “We trained the crew and wanted to create something unique with creature1’s long hair, as it takes time when it walks on walls and ceilings.”

One look at the trailer and viewers can see what Bodin is about. prey for the devil, a recent horror outing, immediately comes to mind as a creature-walking-on-ceilings-and-walls comparison, but here Bodin and the team manage to deliver some good scares.

On making a heart-pounding horror movie

Lions Gate

It’s awesome – and scary – fun to watch young Woody Norman go head-to-head in Spider. Peter’s parents are downright creepy, but are they really, or is it just Peter’s imagination? The wonderful Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr are projected well on this front, manifesting the film’s themes of deception and playing on the suspicions of an unreliable narrator in Peter. Norman clarified:

Without spoiling the movie, I can say that the whole concept of being deceived, as portrayed in the movie, scares me a bit. Obviously, when you watch the movie, it’s scary, but filming it, and seeing some behind the mask really takes the punch away.

“I was so lucky to work with these wonderful actors,” Bodin immediately added. “I knew from the beginning that we had to find a way to make it scary. We had to test how scary we were going to be.

It works effectively in the final 30 minutes of the film, which thrill-seeking modern horror fans will appreciate. As for another round of Spider, if the movie were to hit hard and spawn a sequel, Woody Norman is on the fence. “I am not sure [I would want to do it] because I think this movie has a cliffhanger; it doesn’t really have an “end”. It would almost ruin the magic of the movie, as audiences would have to go home and wonder [where] I ended up.”

You'll have to see the movie yourself to find out. Spider, a Lionsgate release, opens in theaters July 21.