Entertainment
Dispute with Hollywood Studio leads to closure of two local burger restaurants
Next month, due to name-related legal issues, Back to the Foodture will close both restaurants.
Jit’s not the Hollywood ending envisioned by Eddie Barnz and Angel Magwood. They don’t have time anymore.
In a social media post, the owners of Back to food announced that they were closing both sites. The sites at 2667 E. Carson Street on the south side and 1014 Fifth Ave. Uptown will operate until August 16.
In addition to a menu featuring hundreds of wing flavors, burger combos, hot dog varieties and fries options, the “Back to the Future” themed eateries have doubled as pop culture museums.
The channel is also headlining our List of the best restaurants 2023. But Universal Studios, which distributed the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, is not a fan.
Two months ago, attorneys for the Hollywood powerhouse told Barnz and Magwood they would sue if the couple did not change the name and logos and remove all Back to the Foodture social media accounts.
It would take a lot of money and at least 1.21 gigawatts to rename both locations, so they decided to put the proverbial DeLorean in the park.
Barnz says he tried to strike a deal with Universal, but the company refused.
The nostalgic concept debuted on Pitcairn in 2019, a venue that closed at the height of the pandemic. Back to the Foodture II became the first black-owned business in SouthSide Works in 2021 and the Uptown spot started working just three days in 2023.
Barnz and Magwood, who is the mastermind behind the massive menu, are sad but still moving. They are focused on feeding the masses for another month and preparing for the October release of their potato chip line, Barnzy’s.
In a world where two people have a dream, anything is possible.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pittsburghmagazine.com/dispute-with-hollywood-studio-leads-to-shut-down-of-two-local-burger-joints/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dispute with Hollywood Studio leads to closure of two local burger restaurants
- Stock market today: Wall Street’s AI frenzy and strong bank earnings drive stocks higher
- Google Home 3.3 update enables home panel on Pixel
- Back-to-school vaccinations may be required for Tennessee students
- Cobweb director Samuel Bodin and young actor Woody Norman deliver the scares
- Stokes hopes England’s cricket fever continues despite the Northern disapproval
- Darden Alumna and Zero-Waste Fashion Designer Named Entrepreneur-in-Residence – Darden Report Online Elizabeth Blankenship Darden
- Flaw in Google Cloud Build Allows Privilege Escalation, Code Tampering
- Judge orders retrial of Trump’s classified documents trial
- Biden Admin briefed Xi on watered down Chinese investment limits
- Donald Trump’s lead over DeSantis narrows in New Hampshire
- Police appeal for witnesses after rape of 16-year-old boy in St Albans Park