Jit’s not the Hollywood ending envisioned by Eddie Barnz and Angel Magwood. They don’t have time anymore.

In a social media post, the owners of Back to food announced that they were closing both sites. The sites at 2667 E. Carson Street on the south side and 1014 Fifth Ave. Uptown will operate until August 16.

In addition to a menu featuring hundreds of wing flavors, burger combos, hot dog varieties and fries options, the “Back to the Future” themed eateries have doubled as pop culture museums.

The channel is also headlining our List of the best restaurants 2023. But Universal Studios, which distributed the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, is not a fan.

Two months ago, attorneys for the Hollywood powerhouse told Barnz and Magwood they would sue if the couple did not change the name and logos and remove all Back to the Foodture social media accounts.

It would take a lot of money and at least 1.21 gigawatts to rename both locations, so they decided to put the proverbial DeLorean in the park.

Barnz says he tried to strike a deal with Universal, but the company refused.

The nostalgic concept debuted on Pitcairn in 2019, a venue that closed at the height of the pandemic. Back to the Foodture II became the first black-owned business in SouthSide Works in 2021 and the Uptown spot started working just three days in 2023.

Barnz and Magwood, who is the mastermind behind the massive menu, are sad but still moving. They are focused on feeding the masses for another month and preparing for the October release of their potato chip line, Barnzy’s.

In a world where two people have a dream, anything is possible.