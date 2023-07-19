Rajesh Khanna’s best friend recalls actor’s last day: ‘Akshay Kumar and I were at his feet, Dimple Kapadia was near his daughters’





Actor Rajesh Khanna, who is fondly remembered as one of the earliest superstars of the Hindi film industry, died 11 years ago. He was 69 years old. The actor has been seen in films like Aradhana, Haathi Mere Saathi and Anand among many others and at one time delivered 15 consecutive box office hits. On his 11th death anniversary, Khanna’s best friend Bhupesh Raseen recalled the actor’s final days and said that towards the end he “started living like his character Anand Sehgal did to Anand”. In a chat with Zoom, Bhupesh said he wanted to go to Amritsar because it was the city he was born in. “I asked him why it was so important. He said going there would mean he would land in Amritsar where he was born. Amritsar ko salaam karke aana hai (We have to go to Amritsar and come),” he was saying,” he said. Speaking about the day of his passing, Bhupesh said it was the “sadest day” of his life. He shared that all of his family members were in the room with him and Anju Mahendroo was at the door. “I remember Akshay Kumar and I were at his feet and his pulse was dropping. Twinkle and Rinke were on the other side. Dimple was near his daughters. Anju Mahendru was also in the house near the bedroom door,” he said. Anju and Rajesh were in a relationship before his marriage. They met in his later years. Bhupesh said that Rajesh is very proud of the relationships he has cultivated in his life and also wishes to have the same friends in his next life. “He loved every moment of his life,” he said. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

